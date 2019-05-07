Home » General » Grand Canyon North Rim AZ SR 67 reopens May 15

Sedona AZ – In time for the summer tourist season, Arizona State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closes the winding, 43-mile highway after park facilities shut down for the winter. Leading south from US 89A in Jacob Lake, SR 67 passes through a high-altitude area that averages more than 9 feet of snow annually.

In the spring, ADOT crews plow any remaining snow and conduct any needed pavement repairs before SR 67 reopens along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.

Arizona SR 64 remains open all year to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Before heading off to enjoy the North Rim and other scenic areas of Arizona, motorists should do the following:

Make sure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled in.

Check tire pressure, fluids and more to make sure a vehicle is in proper running condition.

Be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely and building in extra travel time.

Get enough sleep before the trip.

Bring extra water and food, and warm clothing to layer up if weather changes.

Keep mobile phones fully charged while traveling.

If traveling with pets, keep leashed at all times when exiting vehicles.

Never drink and drive.

Check for information about highway restrictions and more by visiting az511.gov, calling 511 or following ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).