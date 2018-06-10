Home » General » Governor Proclaims Monsoon Awareness Week

Sedona AZ (June 10, 2018) – Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed June 10-15 Monsoon Awareness Week. The proclamation recognizes the importance of being informed about Arizona’s severe weather and flooding.

“Monsoon Awareness Week provides valuable education and information for Arizona residents to use to get prepared,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “I encourage all Arizonans to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season and stay safe on the roads.”

The monsoon, which is active mid-June through late September, can present afternoon thunderstorms that produce lightning, high winds, and heavy rains. A monsoon thunderstorm can cause hazardous localized flash flooding, and dust storms that reduce visibility.

“Monsoon season can become dangerous with little or no warning,” said Wendy Smith-Reeve, Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA). “It’s important for Arizonans to take caution and understand the risks this season presents.”

Because monsoon season spans the hottest months of the Arizona summer, it is important to recognize the health risks of extreme heat and the symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and reduce exposure to the sun and heat during peak hours.

DEMA partnered with the National Weather Service and the Arizona departments of Agriculture, Health Services, Homeland Security, Insurance, Public Safety, Transportation and Water Resources; and, The Salvation Army to promote severe weather preparedness.

Arizonans are encouraged to:

● Plan: Write and rehearse a family communication plan that identifies a meeting place and includes out-of-town contacts.

● Prepare: Build an emergency supplies kit with enough nonperishable food and water to last your family, including pets, for at least 72 hours. Include family prescriptions, copies of important documents and a weather radio.

● Inquire: Know the hazards in your community and where you travel. Get current weather forecasts on TV, on the radio or online. Go to EIN.az.gov and enter your address in the hazard viewer to learn about hazards in your area.

● Inspire: Be a preparedness example for others in your community. Check your home for potential hazards like overhanging trees and loose debris, donate blood and do a fire drill at home.

To learn more about monsoon hazards and safety tips, visit EIN.az.gov/monsoon-awareness. For information on social media, follow #AzWX and #Monsoon2018.