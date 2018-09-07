Home » Featured » Gosar Introduces Embry Riddle Tri-City Land Exchange Act

Sedona AZ (September 7, 2018) – Today, U.S. Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04), introduced H.R. 6739, the Embry-Riddle Tri-City Land Exchange Completion Act. This common sense bipartisan bill seeks to support the continued growth and development of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the local community by removing the outdated reversionary clause from a 16-acre parcel of vacant land (map right) located adjacent to their campus at the NEC of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road in Prescott, Arizona.

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar said, “Removing the antiquated restriction on this 16-acre parcel is just common sense. Such action will allow the college to leverage the property for economic development to include the creation of offices, retail, and other similar uses in line with the current zoning of the parcel. This locally driven solution has no negative financial impact and will allow for important growth in the Prescott community.”

“Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – the world’s leader in aviation and aerospace education – generates more than $1.4 billion in economic impact to Arizona and Florida. Our continued growth in both states will strengthen America’s STEM talent pipeline, filling the needs of the aviation aerospace industry,” University President Dr. P. Barry Butler said. “By removing the historic restriction on a small parcel of land owned by Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona, we can continue to promote economic development within the region. The removal of this restriction will allow us to work with community stakeholders to encourage development in line with current zoning. As an institution, we are grateful to Congressman Gosar and his team for their support.”

H.R. 6739, the Embry-Riddle Tri-City Land Exchange Completion Act, was drafted at the request of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in close collaboration with community stakeholders.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s leader in aviation aerospace education has over $1.4 billion in impact nationally and $400M in economic impact to the State of Arizona. This not-for-profit higher education institution is a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline for the aviation aerospace industry. Arizona has recently been ranked No. 1 in aerospace manufacturing attractiveness by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Arizona Commerce Authority claims over 52,000 people are employed by aerospace and defense-related companies with a $5.5 billion total annual payroll and states there are 1,200 aerospace and defense companies in Arizona.

Original co-sponsors of the bipartisan legislation include: Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Martha McSally (AZ-02), Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01), Ron DeSantis (FL-06) and Ted Yoho (FL-03).

The text of the legislation can be found HERE.