God’s Love Needs Better Than Ineffective, Lethargic Salesmanship

Sedona AZ (February 28, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor;

This morning I was privileged once again to go to a church Men’s Breakfast. This is a monthly recurring event I have only attended a couple of times, great because we have Prayer, Fellowship (Comradery) and converse about a variety of subjects. Today, after we closed, the spokesman and I touched on this subject which since then has plagued my thoughts: The concept of thinking about Christianity as a job or assignment is nothing new, but I do not remember anyone really equating it as a “sales position” – especially with a product or service that is more fantastic than any other commodity on earth. We (collectively) apparently throw it in the corner and only glance at it when it is not convenient to ignore it.

The “Commodity or Commodities” I speak of is God’s unconditional love, and the Blood bought gift certificate (Salvation) that has been made individually available to each and every human being born, or maybe even conceived of man and woman. Let’s look at the commodity of God’s unconditional love.

There is a terrible amount of ‘Misunderstood Mysticism’ concerned in the beliefs here, which should not be because God’s Love is the most phenomenal and simple concept available, however, far too many people do not separate “God’s Love” which is without prejudice or conditions. It lasts forever and without change, separated from the emotional human concept of reciprocity or responding in kind to the contact with others. In other words—you cannot attain salvation simply on the fact that God Loves You, because God’s Love never changes; he loves the most vile individual exactly the same as he loves his most devoted disciple. God’s Love does not change by your or my salvation, or lack thereof.

Salvation is a “GIFT” however I’m going to say something right here that is going to cause some people to go ballistic; but think it through instead of going on emotion: “Jesus’ life, death and resurrection, by itself, did not and cannot SAVE YOU.” If it did and/or could then Salvation would be automatic [AS IT IS JESUS’ SACRIFICE IS A “PERSONALIZED GIFT CERTIFICATE.” EACH PERSON IS ISSUED ONE AND IT ONLY COVERS THAT PERSON. IT IS TO BE ACTIVATED BY THAT PERSON OR BY AN INTERCESSOR, BUT IF IT IS NEVER INITIATED IT LAYS IN WASTE, AND JESUS’ REDEMPTION FOR THAT INDIVIDUAL WAS IN VAIN.]

God does not and, in fact, cannot pick and choose who gets saved and who doesn’t. God is Sealed to his Word, which is why Jesus said (in Matthew, Mark and Luke) that “Heaven and Earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” God has to (Absolutely Must) remain 100% Legal, 100% Honest, and 100% Consistent, 100% of the time — anything else would make him a LIAR and He is not going there for you, me, or anyone.

We Christians have been given the most fantastic opportunity and been given the charge called “The Great Commission” with variations in wording in Matthew 28:18-20, Mark 16:15-18, and Luke 24:44-49: “Go ye into all the world, and preach the Gospel to every Creature. Baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost.” This is the greatest “Commodity” on the Earth, but we Christians are a lazy lot, and we have the problem of not actually “Trusting the Word of God.” We like to claim things like “Deep Faith in God”, then not having or giving any time, money, or talent to back up the claims we like espouse in the company of other Christians.

Leadership begins with LEAD and unfortunately far too many so called leaders are, in actuality, more like Bobble-head Dolls that entertain more than instruct or demonstrate; some (in fact a lot of them) are actually preying on the misery of their followers.

The fact that God wants you to live in abundance instead of poverty is prominent in the Bible, even though it is scoffed at in most denominational congregations. Planting seeds in good soil and nurturing them is the way to produce a bumper crop in gardening, business or in spreading the Gospel. God has given all of us the opportunity. It is up to us whether we take advantage of it or not.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA