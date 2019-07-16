Home » City Council, Community » GO Sedona Bicycle and Pedestrian wikimap launched for your input

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona has launched the online tool Wikimapping to collect ideas for walking and biking improvements. Featuring a map of Sedona, you can draw routes that you would like to have built or improved; mark favorites and suggest “great” locations; and, mark locations you feel are problematic. Once you mark your routes, you can add comments and or agree or disagree with others’ input.

The online Wikimap feedback will be used to inform a walking and biking planning effort now underway, which will ultimately result in a Master Plan to outline and prioritize future improvements.

Bicycle and pedestrian improvements are one of the city’s Transportation Master Plan strategies. This particular bike/walk planning process – labeled Get Outside (GO) Sedona — will create a comprehensive, detailed road map informed by contributions from Sedona’s walking and biking enthusiasts.

This effort has a multifaceted public input approach that includes:

A GO Sedona citizen work group that will serve as an advisory board for development of the walking and biking master plan.

The online Wikimapping tool to get broad-based input from residents.

Focus group meetings with community groups.

Public meeting workshops with residents.

“We hope residents will use this tool to share their wish lists of improvements to make walking and biking in our city a better, safer experience. Through the Community Plan and the National Citizen Survey we heard from the community that improved walking and biking is a top priority. This master plan will outline where the improvements should be made and which projects should be completed first,” says Senior Planner Cynthia Lovely.

The map is open for input until August 10, 2019, by visiting www.sedonaaz.gov/wikimapping.

To learn more about the walking and biking master plan or to submit general comments, visit www.sedonaaz.gov/GO.