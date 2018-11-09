Home » City Council, Community » Free Yavapai County Citizens Academy Welcomes All

Sedona AZ (November 9, 2018) – On September 9, 2018, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the development of a “Citizens Academy.” The academy, which is currently accepting applications for attendees, will provide Yavapai County residents with insights into how County government works, promote open lines of communication, and offer a clear understanding of how County services affect the everyday lives of its citizens.

Anyone interested in attending the inaugural class in Prescott, Arizona, can apply by visiting www.yavapai.us. Applications to attend the Citizens Academy must be submitted online.

Participants will interact with the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, County leadership, and other citizens in this collaborative and informative course. By the end of the class, participants will have an increased understanding of the organizational structure and operation of the various County departments that influence the quality of life in Yavapai County.

The Citizens Academy is at no charge and is open to anyone living in Yavapai County, 18 years of age or older. Classes will be offered once a year in Prescott and again in the Verde Valley. The class will accommodate 20 participants and registration is on a first come, first served basis. The Academy will consist of eight classes, each of which will highlight various Yavapai County departments. Classes run each Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a light dinner will be provided.

The class will be held at the Yavapai County Board Room, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott AZ 86305 on the following dates: 1/17, 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21, 2/28, 3/7, 3/14 (no class on 2/14). The Academy will conclude with a graduation ceremony at a Board of Supervisors meeting shortly after the completion of the class.

To apply, visit Yavapai.us and click on the Citizens Academy Application link.