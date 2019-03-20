Home » Business » Free tax preparation services available for Arizonans

Sedona AZ – Individual income tax filers needing additional assistance this tax filing season are reminded they may qualify for free tax preparation options that are available in the state.

Free File Alliance – Offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who earned $66,000 or less in 2018. Please visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information and to take advantage of this program.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – Offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons 60 years old or older with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. For more information and to take advantage of this program, please visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program – Offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. AARP Tax-Aide sites do not have income restrictions. For more information and to take advantage of this program, please visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) also has electronic filing services available to taxpayers. Electronic filing is more secure, more efficient and faster than paper returns. More than 90 percent of the 1.5 million state individual income tax returns that have been filed so far this tax filing season have been submitted electronically. Also, average processing times for refunds from e-filed returns are currently at about six days compared 11 days for refunds from paper returns.

E-File – Visit the Arizona Department of Revenue’s EServices page https://azdor.gov/e-services/approved-vendors to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR. The department is encouraging tax filers to e-file their individual income taxes.

Online Forms – Arizona offers fillable forms that are online versions of tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available to print at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.

Check out ADOR’s website at www.azdor.gov for additional information on tax filing requirements, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions.