Free Take Back Your Power Video

December 31, 2017

Dear Sedona Times readers,

We’ve just released the German-language version of Take Back Your Power 2017 — permanently free on YouTube. This release includes full German audio, thanks to amazing help from voiceover artists and translators.

Watch and share with your German-speaking friends and colleagues:

Bewusst.tv: http://bewusst.tv/hol-dir-deine-macht-zurueck-smartmeter-ade/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9rCpZGHhXE

This is a very timely release to support the growing awareness and strengthen efforts in Germany and Austria. Recent Austrian legislation seeks to forcibly-install ‘smart’ meters upon every home imminently, and German utilities plan for blanket installation to be completed within the next two years.

(Germany originally refused ‘smart’ meters due to their comprising an in-home surveillance agenda, but just like in North America, corporations and their governments have continued to put profits before people and laws.)

In just the first few hours, several thousand viewers have tuned in. This 2017 Final Cut cut introduces the InPower Movement and is the first step of a mass commercial liability action being implemented in Austria and Germany.

Very special thanks to all of our donors, Jo Conrad of Bewusst.tv, Fritz Loindl of STOP-smartmeter.at and the team of translators and voiceover artists who made this free release possible:

Catherine Laura Danner

Andrea Klein

Rudolf Schober

Gwendolyn Danner

Werner Hoffelinck

If you want to be part of our expanding translation team — or to help launch InPower in Germany, Austria or your region internationally — please fill out our Ground Crew form here.

Onward!

Josh, Cal & the InPower Team

