Home » Business » Free Giveaway to Help Stop Hot Car Deaths

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – BabySav will send anyone requesting a BabySav product to stop Hot Car deaths now through August 31, 2017 for free.

BabySav wants to help stop Hot Car deaths by supplying everyone with its current solution for free. To date thirty two children and numerous pets have died due to this situation in the United Sates, and many more worldwide. Many of these occurrences were due to the fact that the caregiver forgot or was distracted.

BabySav’s solution is addressing the problem from a unique perspective, and its solution can be placed on any entry point of a home, building, retailer and elsewhere to help catch and remind parents and other caregivers to doublecheck if a child or pet is still in a car or vehicle before entering.

“At BabySav, we understand that our daily lives, routines and responsibilities to our children and pets are constantly changing, which is in part some of the cause behind this occurrence. We believe that having these iconic reminders place(d) at entry points to all buildings might catch the eye of the caregiver, thus having them return back to the car within the first few minutes, thus saving the life of a child or pet,” Louis Molinari (Founder of BabySav) stated, adding, “We cannot wait for legislation and other solutions to be developed and in the hands of all caregivers. Through these solutions are needed, we need a solution today, hence why BabySav wants to give ours away, as many as we can.”

If you want to request a free BabySav solution visit www.babysav.org, click on GET MY STICKER and enter the code DFR (which stands for Don’t Forget and Regret, the Babysav trademark).

BabySav will continue to send stickers out while supplies last. Babysav will cover the cost of shipping. If more than one sticker or additional information is needed, contact info@babysav.com.

BabySav promotes itself as the only nonprofit organization with the mission to end deaths of children and pets with solutions that do not require installation, maintenance, or care by a caregiver.

The SedonaEye.com advocates due diligence, common sense and caution when contacting, ordering and or donating to online sites.