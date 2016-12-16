Home » General » Four Arizona School Districts Placed on AP Honor Roll

Sedona AZ (December 16, 2016) – Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas today proudly announced that four Arizona school districts have been honored by the College Board with placement on the 7th Annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll.

“I am honored to congratulate these four Arizona school districts on their hard work to enhance student learning through their progressive Advanced Placement Programs,” said Superintendent Douglas. “This accomplishment highlights the dedication of both students and teachers in their efforts to reach the highest levels of academic achievement.”

The Arizona school districts receiving this honor are Maricopa Unified School District, Vail School District, Tucson Unified School District and Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools. These four are among the 433 school districts in the United States and Canada to receive this prestigious honor.

To be included on the 7th Annual Honor Roll, districts were required to increase the number of students participating in Advanced Placement (AP) classes while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Reaching these goals shows that these districts are successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP.

For additional information, visit this link.