Fossil Creek Murder Leads to Victim’s Son in California

Sedona AZ (October 31, 2016) – On October 27, 2016, about 4:45 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’ Office deputies were dispatched to a campsite near the main trailhead area off Fossil Creek Road (southeast of Camp Verde) following a report of a deceased male. Arriving deputies confirmed the death and after notifying YCSO of the need for detectives, secured the area and interviewed a witness and other campers nearby.

During the initial overview of the scene, detectives could not find any identification associated with the body. As a result, once the body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office, personnel from the Department of Public Safety fingerprint detail were contacted to obtain fingerprints, in hopes he could be identified.

Detectives learned that during late afternoon hours of October 26, the prior day, a witness saw a man matching the victim’s description walking from the campsite towards the creek. She also noticed another male, with a dark complexion and long hair, sitting in a silver colored Jeep Liberty parked near a tent at this campsite. Around 7:30 p.m. that evening, witnesses recalled hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots in the area, but did not investigate further or call law enforcement.

The next morning (October 27), the witness noticed the Jeep was gone as was the tent. The witness spotted an object behind some brush near the victim’s campsite. Upon a closer look, the witness saw a body wrapped up in tent material, apparently dead. YCSO was immediately contacted.

After follow-up by the DPS fingerprint unit, the victim was identified the following morning, October 28. Detectives also confirmed the victim had been shot several times after finding bullet casings earlier at the scene. The murder victim was identified as Dale Klettke, 60-years-of-age, from Union City, California.

Intensive follow-up continued and detectives discovered the victim’s son, Francis Claude Klettke, 24, also residing in Union City, California, had several matching physical characteristics of the male seen in the Jeep on Wednesday. A motor vehicle record check confirmed the murder victim owned a Jeep Liberty with California plates, registered to his Union City address.

Detectives continued their efforts and determined Francis Klettke was the primary suspect in the murder of his father. During the early morning hours today, he was arrested by Union City Police Officers during a traffic stop and booked at an Alameda County jail for murder where he awaits extradition. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives traveled to Union City to assist with the son’s arrest for the murder of his father.

Further details as to the specific circumstances have not been released at this time.

This is the third murder in recent weeks solved by YCSO personnel, specifically as a result of a focused crew of detectives insuring that arrests in each case occur as quickly as possible based on a thorough investigation. Sheriff Scott Mascher would like to thank his dedicated deputies and detectives for their work in these recent and tragic homicides.

