Fort Valley Sexual Assault Causes School Lock Out

Sedona AZ (September 7, 2018) – Today, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office requested a lock out of the Charles W. Sechrist Elementary School while law enforcement investigated a report of a sexual assault in the Fort Valley area.

On September 7, 2018, at 10:42 in the morning, CCSO deputies were dispatched to a report of a sexual assault in the area of Forest Service Road 164B (located off of Highway 180). The caller said that a woman was pushed out of a vehicle and had reported being sexually assaulted.

At 10:44 in the morning as deputies responded to the scene, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office issued a request that Sechrist school be placed in a lock out protective status after a vehicle, reported as involved in the assault, was last seen entering a parking lot by Sechrist school.

At 11:00 in the morning, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the involved vehicle in the area of State Highway 89N and Market Place and detained its occupants for investigation. At 11:08 a.m., the Sechrist school was taken off lock out status.

CCSO reports the lock out of the school was precautionary, and there was no threat directed at the students or staff.

The assault remains under investigation with no outstanding suspects at this time.