Former Tempe Judge Suspended After Felony Plea

Sedona AZ (July 26, 2018) – The Presiding Disciplinary Judge of the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an order imposing interim suspension for Thomas J. Robinson.

The disciplinary action is a result of criminal activity including a Class 3 Felony Aggravated Assault and a Domestic Violence Offense after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife.

Robinson was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of supervised probation.

A telephonic status review was ordered for December 4, 2018.

Thomas J. Robinson’s interim suspension was effective July 24, 2018.

