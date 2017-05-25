Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Former Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Indicted

Sedona AZ (May 25, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Ex-ACC Chairman Gary Pierce Indicted on Felony Conspiracy,

Bribery, Mail Fraud and Five Counts of Wire Fraud

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ May 25, 2017

At a recent APS rate case meeting I was speaking to a seasoned rate case intervenor about former Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) chairman Gary Pierce and how he straight up lied right to my face. Feigning shock, the guy responded with “Gary? Lie? Nooooo.”

Apparently, he was well known for that. Now he’ll be well known for something else.

Here’s the Arizona Republic newspaper story on Pierce’s indictment: www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix/2017/05/25/utilities-george-johnson-former-corporation-commissioner-pierce-indicted-conspiracy-fraud-charges/347500001/

His wife also got charged. The two were allegedly selling Gary’s influence at the ACC.

You have to wonder if this was a one-off or Pierce’s regular, established practice. Actually, I don’t wonder.

Advice to Pierce: When you get where you’re going, don’t bend over for the soap.

Warren Woodward

Sedona AZ