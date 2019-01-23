Home » Featured » Flagstaff Traffic Stop Turns Deadly

Sedona AZ (January 23, 2019) – On January 23, 2019, at 7:42 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper attempted to stop a black 1990 Isuzu Amigo SUV for a traffic violation. The driver initially yielded and stopped in the Maverick gas station on Kaibab Lane. After the trooper exited his patrol car, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed in the SUV.

The suspect drove into a residential area nearby where he and a passenger abandoned the SUV and fled on foot. The trooper did not give chase; instead, he coordinated a search perimeter. Additional AZDPS troopers, Flagstaff Police Department officers and an AZDPS Ranger helicopter crew assisted in a search of the suspects for over an hour.

Around 8:44 p.m., a homeowner called 911 and reported having seen the suspects in the area. Less than ten minutes later, the suspects were located in front of a residence on Topeka Avenue. As troopers approached both suspects, Marcus Gishal, 20, of Flagstaff, Arizona, pointed a handgun towards the troopers and fired, striking one of them in the left hand. Troopers then returned fire and struck Gishal. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Preston Oszust, also of Flagstaff, was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The injured trooper was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his gunshot wound and later released.

Three other troopers were involved in the shooting and remained uninjured. One trooper is a five year veteran of the Department, while two others are each two year veterans.

Gishal and Oszust both have a history of arrests. Oszust has an active felony warrant for a probation violation.

According to AZDPS arrest records, this is not the first contact troopers have had with Marcus Gishal. On November 6, 2017, a trooper encountered Gishal during a traffic stop in the Flagstaff area. As the trooper attempted to arrest Gishal on a drug related charge, he resisted, and a fight ensued. After several minutes, the trooper was able to take Gishal into custody. Gishal had a handgun in his waistband, as well as marijuana and dangerous drugs for sale in his possession.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided here as they become available.