Home » Business, Community » Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra 68th Season Tickets Available

Sedona AZ (June 14, 2017) – The Board of Directors of Flagstaﬀ Symphony Orchestra (FSO) announces its 68th season will begin September 29, 2017, with new Music Director Charles Latshaw. In addition, former FSO Board president Cheryl Ossenfort has been named to serve as interim Executive Director of the organization, which plans to perform a national search for a new Executive Director at a later date.

Latshaw has planned an exciting season of ﬁve Masterworks concerts of classical music, with an additional program, “Motown & Classics featuring Laurice Lanier,” scheduled for March 2018.

As always, “The Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s popular suite of dances, will be performed with NAU Community Music and Dance Academy Troupe in December.

Beethoven’s magniﬁcent Ninth Symphony is the season ﬁnale, with the NAU Shrine of the Ages Choir and Master Chorale of Flagstaﬀ.

Season subscriptions for FSO tickets are available now.

For information and tickets, contact ﬂagstaﬀsymphony.org or the NAU Central Ticket Oﬃce at 928-523-5661. The concerts are held at Ardrey Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona.