Flagstaff Armed Robbery and Assault Suspects in Custody

Sedona AZ – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Flagstaff neighborhood emergency call reporting an assault, burglary and shots fired on July 29, 2019.

Arriving at 6:05 a.m. to the Fernwood community home, CCSO deputies found a suspect(s) in the area. The suspect and one other person of interest are in custody.

There is no indication or evidence of an ongoing threat to the neighborhood at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

No further information is available at this time. Follow the SedonaEye.com for updates.