First Responder Practice at Flagstaff School

Sedona AZ – On April 24, 2019, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Critical Incident Response Drill at Cromer School in the Doney Park area of Flagstaff, Arizona. The drill will occur between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and will involve personnel from CCSO and the Summit Fire District.

Residents are being notified in order to be aware this training will result in increased police and fire activity. The training will be a reality-based exercise to provide first responders an opportunity to practice integrated response to critical incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Cromer School for providing the venue for this training.