Home » City Council, Community » Fireworks Pose Huge Fire Threat As Fire Danger Remains High

Sedona AZ (July 2, 2018) – As we inch closer to the Fourth of July holiday, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management wants to remind the public that the fire danger remains extremely high and dry conditions persist across the state.

Fireworks are a huge fire hazard and have been the cause of many wildfires. With that, we urge the public to be careful and not careless if using fireworks.

As a reminder, fire restrictions and closures are still in place across the state. However, fireworks are never allowed on Arizona State Trust lands or federal lands at any time of the year.

Even with the recent moisture the state received a few weeks ago, it was not enough to rectify the drought situation or reduce Arizona’s fire danger. Vegetation remains dry and can act as kindling and spark a fast moving wildfire.

Fire restrictions and closures will not be lifted until the state receives a significant amount of moisture.

“While we want people to enjoy their 4th of July holiday, we also ask that people use extreme caution if they are using fireworks, be obedient of the laws, and of course, the fire restrictions. Under no circumstance are fireworks allowed on state or federal lands, at any time. We will be out patrolling and making sure that everyone is being safe and no one is breaking the law,” said State Forester Jeff Whitney.

Fireworks are regulated in the state under Arizona Revised Statute 36-1606. Under state law, firework sales are restricted to the 4th of July and the New Year holidays with only certain types of fireworks allowed to be sold in the state.

Firecrackers, bottle and sky rockets, roman candles, and any type of aerial fire work are all illegal in Arizona.

For more information, contact Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or by email at tdavila@dffm.az.gov.