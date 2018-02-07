Home » Business » Finalists Selected for 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards

Sedona AZ (February 7, 2018) – Finalists in seven categories have been selected for 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. Honorees were announced at a special Nominees Reception on February 6 at the Herberger Theater Center and winners will be announced at the 37th annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration on March 22, 2018 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Seventy-three nominees were submitted for consideration by the independent panel of volunteer judges from across the state. Awards are based on the following criteria: significance of the contributions and achievements of the nominee, range of individuals or groups served by the contributions of the nominee and length and degree to which the nominee is dedicated to the arts.

Finalists in each category are:

• Artist: Liliana Gomez, Phoenix; Doug Hyde, Prescott; Dennis Rowland, Phoenix.

• Arts in Education, Individual: Julian Ackerly, Tucson; Dennis Ott, Sedona; Karen Rolston, Mesa.

• Arts in Education, Organization or School: Foothills Fine Arts Academy, Glendale; Hilltop Gallery & Arts Education Center, Nogales; Young Arts Arizona, Ltd, Phoenix.

• Business, Large: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Phoenix; Vestar, Tucson.

• Business, Small: Benner Nawman, Inc., Wickenburg; Changing Hands Bookstore, Tempe; Manley Films and Media, Phoenix.

• Community: Del E Webb Center for the Performing Arts, Wickenburg; Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix; PSA Art Awakenings, Phoenix.

• Individual: Hope Ozer, Paradise Valley; Sam, Phoenix; Vincent VanVleet, Phoenix.

The Philanthropy honoree and the recipient of the 2018 Shelley Award will be announced separately.

The Nominees Reception also featured the unveiling of the official 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards acrylic on paper artwork, Sonoran Birds, created by Mesa artist Rick A. Kupferer III.

The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards.

Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a 37-year-old 501 c3 organization, acts as the eyes, ears and voice of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Arizona at the State Legislature, in local city halls and partnerships with business and community leaders involved in building and supporting quality of life in Arizona.