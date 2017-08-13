Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Fight to Protect Arizona Educational Opportunities

Sedona AZ (August 13, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear SedonaEye.com,

BYOL means Bring Your Own Laptop (if you have one).

Continuing EVERY DAY THIS WEEK, August 14 to 18, AFP-Arizona and our friends in the school choice coalition will be fighting to protect Arizona children and their educational opportunities.

We must stop the effort by union and leftist activists to repeal the recently-passed expansion of Arizona’s education savings account program. We need volunteers show up for a few hours and help us verify signature petitions.

WHEN: Monday to Friday, August 14 to 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (we can stay until 8 if folks arrange with Tom in advance). To get you properly trained, we need you to arrive PROMPTLY at 8:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: AFP-Arizona Field Office, 3835 North 32nd Street, Suite #7, Phoenix, AZ 85018 (one block south of Indian School on the east side of 32nd Street)

WHAT: Hard work. Saving kids’ futures through furious data entry! Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and beverages provided. If you can bring a laptop computer with you, that would be very helpful.

For more information, please text me at (602) 478-0146.

NOTICE: We will do security checks at the door. If you are not personally known to one of our staffers or trusted volunteers, we will run a quick background check on you. (It is best to contact Tom Jenney several hours in advance of coming to the office).

For Liberty & Prosperity (and Kids!),

Tom

Tom Jenney | Senior Legislative Advisor | Americans for Prosperity ­ AZ

m: 602.478.0146 | e: tjenney@afphq.org | @ArizonaAFP