Feds Help State Pay for Resources on Lizard Fire

Sedona AZ (June 14, 2017) – It’s wildfire season and everyday fire crews are called to a new start somewhere throughout the state. Regardless of size, the amount it costs to fight these fires adds up.

Arizona has already incurred a multi-million-dollar tab to battle wildfires this year and the cost to suppress the Lizard Fire is adding to that bill. To help ease some of the burden, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management asked FEMA for assistance with some of the state’s expenses that continue to rack up on the Lizard Fire.

And recently, Trump administration FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant, or FMAG, to help cover a portion of DFFM’s costs.

While most of the 15,000-acre Lizard Fire is burning on the Coronado National Forest, a small percentage of it is moving through state-managed lands. Regardless of the fire’s location, DFFM committed a significant amount of resources to the high-priority fire.

“It doesn’t matter if the fire was burning on state lands or not, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management would still lend a hand to the Coronado National Forest, just as we would any other local or federal agency dealing with a wildfire. It takes a cooperative effort to suppress a wildfire, regardless of jurisdiction,” said State Forester Jeff Whitney.

The FMAG covers 75% of the state’s costs which are unknown at this point. The funding is only good for the requested incident and only for a specific time frame.