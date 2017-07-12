Home » City Council, Community » Eye on Sedona: Supporting City Business Development

Sedona AZ (July 12, 2017) – Small businesses are at the root of our local economies because they promote growth, innovation and jobs in the community and region. The provide opportunities for people to achieve financial success and independence. Nationally, there are more than 27 million small businesses, and they make up almost 50 percent of our gross domestic product. Small businesses tend to attract the talent needed to invent new products/services and solutions for existing ideas.

Small businesses that grow into large businesses often remain in the community in which they were first established. Having a large corporation headquartered in a community can further help provide employment and stimulate the local economy. Many large industry leaders started off as a small business – they tinkered on machines in their garages. Both Apple and Hewlett Packard started in someone’s garage.

What do small businesses need to thrive? They need funding, a business strategy and planning, a skilled workforce, marketing and social media, networking, financial acumen, market data, a good quality of life, and a supportive community. The city of Sedona helps small business development through our Economic Development Department by being a resource to existing businesses, new businesses and individuals who dream of starting a business.

Recently, the city hosted a one day business startup seminar. New business owners learned how start a business, get financing, and pick the proper legal structure. This month and again in August, the city will host a two and a half day LaunchPad business planning and marketing course for new and expanding businesses. LaunchPad is a business basics boot camp to prepare those seriously considering starting a business. By the end of the program, these business owners will have a fully vetted business plan. They will be a step ahead for success thanks to the expertise of our LaunchPad partners, the U.S. Small Business Development Center, Yavapai College, and the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization. The July course filled up just a few weeks after being announced, demonstrating demand for more business resources and education in Sedona.

The business owners who will join our upcoming LaunchPad sessions include professionals in Information Technology, hospitality, clothing design and wellness. These businesses are an asset to the city and business community. It’s rewarding for me to watch people build the future and live out their passion through their new and expanding businesses.

If business development and investment is your passion, too, and you have expertise and skills to share I invite you contact me. New business owners rely on the experiences of others to brainstorm and grow. One of my personal goals for the city’s Economic Development Department is to build upon my own business network to help growing businesses gain access to capital and expand their customer base.

The Sedona Economic Development Department exists to help businesses create and keep jobs and opportunities in our community. For information on revolving loans, business education and other business support resources, please contact me at mspangler@sedonaaz.gov.