Events Not to be Missed in October

Here are some events that you do not want to miss this month:





TREVOR LOUDON RETURNS WITH HIS NEW DOCUMENTARY, BY POPULAR DEMAND, FOR A THIRD TIME! Tuesday, October 11, 6:30 PM, Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive, Village Of Oak Creek, 86351. New Zealand blogger, filmmaker and best selling author Loudon returns to preview his new documentary, “Enemies Within” for all interested voters. Mr. Loudon will also have DVDs for sale. Mr. Loudon receives standing ovations from our audiences; do not miss him!

TOWN HALL ON PROP. 205, THE LEGALIZATION OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA IN ARIZONA , Tuesday, 6:30 PM, Oct. 18, Christ Center Wesleyan, 580 Brewer Road, Sedona, 86336, all voters are welcome to walk through the initiative with us and discuss the Colorado and Washington experience with legalization. Bring friends and neighbors who need to be informed.