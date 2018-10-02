Home » Business » Elderly Dewey Woman Scammed of Thousands

Sedona AZ (October 2, 2018) – In July 2018, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating the theft of $30,000 from an eighty-four year old Dewey, Arizona woman. The woman told detectives that upon returning home from a week trip, two men driving a black truck showed up at her door. The men informed her that while she was gone, it had been necessary to replace her entire septic system at a cost of $67,000. Her first response was that of panic, because she did not have that much money. They told her she could make payments, and suggested going to her bank to obtain what cash she could. Under duress, the woman agreed and they followed her to a Prescott area bank while they waited across the street. The 84-year-old victim withdrew $12,500, walked across the street and surrendered the cash to the men.

The next day, the same two men returned and asked for more money so she wrote out a check for $17,500 and the men left. On the following day, she received a call from her bank in Flagstaff, Arizona requesting her authorization to cash the presented check and she told them yes, based on the work completed. The bank then cashed the check.

It was at this time it appeared to the victim that nothing had been done on her property to replace her septic system and she realized it was a scam.

The victim claimed she never met these men until returning from her trip. YCSO detectives believe the suspects may have entered the home while she was away and discovered the victim’s bank balance on a statement visible in her home.

The public is asked to contact YCSO with any information they believe may prove helpful in finding these thieves. If anyone believes they may have been a victim of a scam, contact your local police or Sheriff’s Office immediately for help.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office website is www.ycsoaz.gov.