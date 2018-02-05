Home » Community » Eighth Annual Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-off

Sedona AZ (February 5, 2018) – Mark your calendars for March 10, 2018, for the eighth annual Clarkdale, Arizona car show and chili cook-off, a free community come one, come all event sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation.

From 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. stroll along Main Street and view cars, motorcycles and trucks competing in four categories for a People’s Choice award. Relax in the beer booth and enjoy live music.

Local chefs will vie during a chili cook-off for the best chili award. New this year, the Arizona Chapter of the Cycle Kart Club demonstration can be enjoyed as you stroll along Main Street.

Don’t miss a fun regional event suitable for all well-behaved ages. Bring the family and friends and enjoy the great outdoors.

To volunteer or to register your car and or for more event information, contact www.clarkdalecarshow.com. Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Registration for cars, trucks, and motorcycles $20/vehicle before February 28. $30/vehicle after February 28 including same day registration.