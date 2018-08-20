Eddie S. Maddock: For the Record

Sedona AZ (August 20, 2018) – The decision to go public with a recent communication to Senator Judy Burges has been made after intense thought, deliberation, and soul searching. Plowing through those processes, the answer lies within the words being written here.
Yes, for whatever it’s worth (if anything), there is another side to the story of the turn of events which led to the opening of an investigation here in Sedona by the Arizona State Attorney General’s Office. And, for certain, among those many reasons the intent to influence the outcome of an election was NOT one of them.
On a lighter note, the person responsible for providing me with an annual subscription for the Sedona Red Rock News is, indeed, a very dear friend of mine, unlike what was jokingly suggested in the communication with Senator Burges.
And so, without further adieu, the following email from me was sent to Sen. Burges , cc’d to Senator Sylvia Allen and State Representatives Bob Thorpe and Brenda Barton. And, more for the record, the contents herein, including this introduction as well as the email to Senator Burges, are intended to represent my personal opinion.
Freedom of Speech, to be specific:
Senator Burges:
The only reason I receive the Sedona Red Rock News is because someone I know has paid for a subscription to be delivered to me. Kindly notice – I didn’t identify the person as “a friend” since I’m unable to ascertain if that is the case. Reason? Because the SRRN has long ago been identified as being biased and partial. Sound familiar? And, in fact, has served at the 11th hour of voting day to provide scathing editorials that most likely have influenced the outcome of elections!
At any rate, as I opened today’s issue – Friday, August 17, my heart skipped a beat when I read the headline “Senator Terminates 1487 Complaint.” The upside was a very lovely picture of you on the front page. However, as I attempted to compose myself and read the entire article, it became clear you quite possibly have taken a step above and beyond the call of duty to serve those residents in Sedona who have been expressing concerns for several years now about questionable decisions being made by our local elected officials.
As previously I’d sent e-mails to you and our designated representatives, this is to further enhance my appreciation that one or more of you have taken the concerns expressed by myself and other residents of Sedona seriously. Because the SRRN together with officials at City Hall have implied the recent SB 1487 filing (now withdrawn) by the AG’s office was timely in order to influence the outcome of the pending election, it became relevant to let you know some of us have been seeking such an investigation since perhaps 2013, at the time the City Council entered into the no-bid contract with the local Chamber of Commerce. Therefore I’ve taken the liberty of forwarding to you my Certified Letter to the Attorney General (8/2/15) and follow-up communication to B. Diaz of the AG’s office dated 11/1/15. So you and your colleagues brace yourselves for the feeble attempt by the Sedona Red Rock News and Sedona City Hall to use these recent activities as a means to make accusations reflecting an attempt to influence the outcome of an election.
The following is a quote from Sedona City Attorney Robert Pickels in the referenced SRRN article: “While the timing of the 1487 complaint was suspect, this latest maneuver seems an obvious and desperate attempt to influence the outcome of a local election in a jurisdiction where the complaining party has no business meddling,’ Pickels said. “This is the kind of dirty politics that makes honest and dedicated public servants leave government.”
This from a city attorney where the city manager has recently spoken before an unknown number of private groups and associations, allegedly explaining the pros and cons of Home Rule while at the same time taking the opportunity to apply scare tactics relating to “city services” that will no longer be available should voters fail to approve Home Rule. Maybe the contract with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce? Wishful thinking, but certainly no service to voting residents of Sedona and/or City of Sedona licensed businesses unless, perhaps, they are members of the Chamber of Commerce.
As a resident of Sedona for 41 years it’s heart-breaking how control of this beautiful area, one of Arizona’s prize possessions, has fallen into the hands of opportunists and greed mongers without regard to the reason Sedona incorporated in the first place – to implement city codes and restrictions in order to retain the small town atmosphere and protect our resources. The exact opposite has happened. Neither my late husband nor myself were supporters of incorporation and unfortunately our reasons have surfaced over and above what even the most dreaded predictions envisioned.
Apologizing for the length of this, it became important to relate people in Sedona didn’t just seek for a complaint to be filed to a higher authority based on an attempt to “influence the outcome of an election.” Had that been the case, the effort would probably have been implemented long before now.
With deepest thanks and gratitude from the bottom of my heart, I thank you, Senator Burges, and Reps. Thorpe, Barton and Sen. Allen for what I suspect might have been a collaborated effort to address the concerns of some of us who live in Sedona. Bless all of you who assisted in making this happen.
Best wishes,
(Ms) Eddie S. Maddock
Sedona, AZ 86336
On January 17, 2017 I filed a SB1487 request by email to AZ Rep B Barton. I pursued it for 6 months before deciding Rep Barton was not going to take action. My goal at that time was not to influence an August 2018 election as you can imagine.
I believe we can take our town back.
Well done as always Eddie !
Thank you!
I am forever grateful for all the truthful disclosing articles and letters you have so elegantly written throughout the years. Thank you for sharing them with our community.
I have been star struck and a fan of “Eddie Maddock” since the 1990’s when “Backfire” TV show was on air. I couldn’t wait to see John Helman & Eddie Maddock host “Backfire.” Your talent, integrity, honesty and fairness makes you the most credible unbiased reporter in our community. You both disclosed public information. The show was filled with so much neutral factual based information topped with a great sense of humor. It was educational and entertaining all in one. I would tape them so I could watch them over and over.
There is “sort-of” other local news outlets. The local resident’s performance scorecard has awarded the print one with an A+ for biased “sort-of” reporting with the lack of ability to print anything that conflicts with their business agenda.
Aren’t print news “Sort-of” a waste? Haven’t they become dinosaurs? Online like the Sedona Eye is available at any time and accessible from anywhere.
Thank you for walking the walk, being a credible leader and a trusted reporter for our community.
Sedona Eye Editor and all other community leaders that have used their voice to stand up in order to take our city back, Thank you!
Forever Grateful,
Please vote No on Home Rule and vote out all incumbents.
For sure that RRN article was misleading by the headline indicating the SB1487 complaint had been terminated when, in fact, it goes on to say a letter from Sen. Burges suggests otherwise as in “the letter AMENDING her 1487 complaint.” The AG’s office will now investigate Sedona under ARS (Arizona Revised Statutes) 35-212 which appears will be even more extensive than under the terms of SB1487.
And to read how the City Attorney goes on about his disappointment “to which some public officials will sink for political gain” is short of pathetic.Doesn’t he think some of us feel that exact same way about our own city council members and their dealings with the C of C? It’s unfortunate Mr. Pickels apparently lacks the ability for compassion to those of us who are fed up to our eyebrows with the ongoing disrespect and arrogance of power that’s been displayed by City Council and Staff, especially since they embraced a regional, member-driven organization and allowed them to function as such a controlling department of Sedona City government that represents their members and NOT the residents of Sedona in general.
However and maybe the biggest up-side to this turn of events is the revelation that there might be a window of opportunity to allow for individual liability to become part of the investigation. Oh how sweet would that be?
Karma?
@Andrew A
“It’s unfortunate Mr. Pickels apparently lacks the ability for compassion to those of us who are fed up to our eyebrows with the ongoing disrespect and arrogance of power that’s been displayed by City Council and Staff”
The newly elected city council should terminate the entire City Managers office, and Mr Pickles.
That would be a good start.
Karma
The election is one week from today Aug 28. That means 2 more editions of the RRN between now and then (Weds 8/22 & Fri 8/24). Any bets on if or how they’ll attempt to influence the outcome of the results, like when Cliff Hamilton was opposing Sandy Moriarty for mayor? Or do you suppose with so many candidates they’ll back off until the likely event of a mayoral runoff in November?
My bet is the RRN avoids a hit piece because people are rejecting print media. All a hit piece is likely to accomplish is give more support to who ever they try to hurt. There will be an column by Jennifer Weiselhoff and some drivel by Foxy Graham.