Eddie Maddock to RRN Editor and Council: Watch This ADOT Video

Sedona AZ (August 5, 2017) – Sedona Red Rock News Editor, I have provided a video link below because it seems reasonable that you might at least check your own slanted opinion to verify some of your August 4 editorial allegations:

Date: 8/5/2017 4:33:02 PM

To: editor@larsonnewspapers.com

Cc: SMoriarty@SedonaAZ.gov; JMartinez@SedonaAZ.gov; JThompson@SedonaAZ.gov; SJablow@SedonaAZ.gov; JVernier@SedonaAZ.gov; TLamkin@SedonaAZ.gov; JCurrivan@SedonaAZ.gov; JClifton@SedonaAZ.gov

Subject: EDITORIAL 8/4/17

To RRN Editor, Sedona Red Rock News:

Regarding your editorial, “Voice of Choice Mutes Highway Traffic Solution” appearing in your Friday August 4, 2017, edition, the following link is provided as a valid example of the other side of your argument, a short video produced by ADOT: https://youtu.be/k10df6VIeR8

While from my own point of view it was pointless for Dick Ellis and Bill Pumphrey to have submitted whatever it was you described in your article, doesn’t it seem reasonable that you might at least have checked your own slanted opinion to verify some of your allegations?

Not as a member of Voice of Choice but as a resident living off of SR 179, of course the future of this highway was among top priority issues. Therefore attending the charettes and meetings was both informative and educational. And to my recollection, ADOT remained emphatic at every meeting to stress they, ADOT, would make the necessary decisions regarding engineering and safety in designing the final plans.

In another situation I had the opportunity of participating in a televised interview with then ADOT representatives Don Dorman and his companion. When asked how traffic from a four-lane highway would be disbursed at the “Y” intersection, both gentlemen responded: “That’s a good question.” Adding further that no matter what, unless SR 179 were to be rerouted completely around Sedona to avoid the “Y” intersection, the situation would not change. Uptown Sedona was then and remains Sedona’s version of a specialized cul-de-sac. And, by the way, several re-routes were part of the lengthy study and someplace in my own archives I have that information on file.

And as for current traffic backup, were we to have the four-lane design, then during busy times we would have TWO lanes of traffic backed up entering Sedona. And for your information, when there was a traffic signal at the “Y” it wasn’t at all uncommon to wait for it to change two or three times in order to access the intersection. Try if you can to imagine from Sedona’s “Y” even to the City Limits inhibiting traffic movement with stop lights. Another West Highway 89 only more disastrous?

In other words, the suggestion you made in your editorial, while it might sound logical, because of the configuration of the juncture of the two highways, four lanes would not have made a positive difference. And when Sedona took ownership of the less than one mile of SR89A uptown, the situation was compounded. Clearly city engineers did not have the expertise exhibited by the professionals of ADOT.

Never, at any time, was I aware of Voice of Choice having the intention to stop, inhibit, or deter tourists. Quite the opposite, as I recall. The sole reason was to attempt to maintain the quality of our environment and those that followed closely were very tuned in. The plans for four lanes would have necessitated massive land acquisition along both sides of SR 179 and the result would have been comparable to I-17.

Not expecting you to do anything with this except perhaps snipe back at me (your choice) I will close by adding I cringed when reading your words primarily because I thought it was such a huge mistake that it became an issue because of whatever it was you received from the aforementioned individuals. Why they sent it to you was and remains a mystery to me.

Thank you for your time.

And if you are so inclined, kindly convey my best wishes to Bob and Kyle. Had the pleasure of briefly speaking with both of them recently at a local restaurant.

Sincerely and respectfully submitted,

Eddie S. Maddock

Sedona, AZ 86336

PS – Somewhere among my questionable treasures there’s a video of the meeting with Don Dorman and the other gentleman. (Can’t recall his name) Do hope the link to the video is functional and that you take time to watch it. Thanks.