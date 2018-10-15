Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: The Rise and Fall of Responsible Red Rock Residents

Sedona AZ (October 15, 2018) – As most who read this are aware, prior to 1988, control of Sedona was divided between Coconino and Yavapai Counties. Due to growing unrest among those living here, an effort resulting in a vote to incorporate proved successful in December of 1987. Sedona began to function as an official incorporated city in January 1988, with June Cornelison as the first appointed mayor. Law enforcement was then localized with Bob Irish hired as Sedona’s first Chief of Police.

As frequently occurs, even the smallest of changes tend to become inflicted with Unintended Consequences. The incorporation of Sedona proved to be no different.

Word of mouth concerns were abuzz, and although the original area intended for incorporation encompassed that of the present Fire and School Districts, the first attempt to acquire voter approval failed. It was only after the incorporated area was decreased to our present City Limit signs that the official City of Sedona became a reality.

Although the area of the official city had shrunk, growing pains most assuredly kept pace within the entire greater Sedona area and, indeed, did encompass the broader scope of both Fire and School Districts.

As a handful of people began discussing their concerns, a small group gathered to condense methods to address them. An Alliance was deemed a good starting point and decisions for its proposed structure, goals, communication and transparency were seriously discussed prior to taking the next step.

Unlike Keep Sedona Beautiful, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization indicating contributions are tax deductible within the limits of the law, a designation that also restricts to a degree active participation in political issues, did not fit the intention of the proposed Alliance. Originally designated Retired Residents of the Red Rocks, later changed to Responsible Residents of the Red Rocks, ultimately the 4-R’s incorporated as a 501 (c) (4), maintaining a non-profit status, but eliminating the tax deductible advantage, while at the same time offering a better opportunity to actively participate in political and civic issues.

Of course, word of mouth was the seed planted to ascertain if the plant would grow. And little by little there were enough people to extend get-togethers in various homes of potential members. It was exciting and the ideas were outstanding.

For example, an initial structure using the concept of teams requiring at least three people including a designated leader was introduced: These teams would require an uneven number and balanced representation (e.g. VOC, City, Loop areas), a key goal for the composition of each team. From the very beginning it was decided a maximum of eighteen (18) were eligible to be a part of an Administration Team who were to participate in monthly meetings where copious minutes would be taken, transcribed, and documented. Team chairpersons also participated in the monthly meetings. Actions would be taken by majority vote of members present or responding by proxy or to a member survey, except that positions on public policy issues would require a clear majority (60-40) of members voting.

Other examples of proposed teams included, but were not limited to the following:

Study Groups: Teams for traffic, transportation, land use, and health/safety education.

Government Relations: Teams to focus on the USFS, Coconino and Yavapai counties, City of Sedona, School and Fire Districts.

Communications: Teams to contact members on a one-on-one basis (telephone tree); writing/distributing newsletters and statements to the media.

Administration: Teams will be nominated and elected at the first official meeting of the alliance; Members of other teams will volunteer to serve and team chairs will be approved by a coordinating team.

Emphasizing in particular and again the importance of transparency, all efforts were extended to truly be a member-driven organization, offering options to determine issues to pursue which reflected those essentially important to a majority of potential members and a handful of people commenced to spread the word.

Following a procedure of neighborhood meetings in different homes the word spread quickly, during which time proposals for detailed structure of the organization were under discussion. At that time there was enough interest to devise a limited mailing explaining how the alliance would work, how it would be structured, and offering an enrollment application on the reverse side, specifying initial dues would be $20 per person per year.

Quickly the meetings expanded to larger areas such as the Elks Lodge and the Village of Oak Creek Golf Resort. Teams of three or five were quickly being formed, identifying their purpose as outlined in the suggested format. Talents of potential members surfaced in abundance – writers, organizers, volunteers – and suggestions were overwhelming. And so the Responsible Residents of the Red Rocks had already proven their worth, merit, and reason for uniting because of a basic need. They wanted a voice. United we stand. Remember those words.

By January 1994, it was already time to announce the First Annual Membership Meeting, to be held Saturday, January 19, 1994, 10:00 a.m. to noon, Wayside Chapel. It was at that meeting the first 4R election was held to vote for members of the Coordinating, Financial, and Secretarial Teams. A total of eleven names were recommended by the Nominating Team. The Nominating Team consisted of seven people who were, at that time, chairpersons of 4R issue teams. It was also a celebration of the first published official 4R Newsletter – Vol. 1, No. 1.

Four Hundred Seventy Nine (479) names appear on a 4R Membership List dated April 6, 1997. That seed planted approximately four years earlier flourished.

How can one argue with success and what could possibly go wrong?

First of a two part series.