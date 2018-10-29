Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: The Rise and Fall of Responsible Red Rock Residents continued

Sedona AZ (October 29, 2018) – Moving forward with the saga of the 4R’s, let us review their Mission Statement:

“Responsible Residents of the Red Rocks are committed to preserve and improve the quality of life in Greater Sedona. We take responsibility as citizens and stewards for the present and future that this unique place offers its residents (and visitors). Our vision is a community where generations of people thrive in productive harmony with each other and nature.”

Yes, words adopted at the time the 4R’s decided to incorporate and become official approximately 25 years ago, but the message continues to be echoed to this day in various forms from a variety of sources.

The 4Rs very quickly became high profile, well represented at meetings such as Planning & Zoning Commission, City Council, and others relating to pertinent issues. Statements also were quickly being circulated by opposition to demean the organization’s credibility and portray a negative reputation.

On the other hand, there’s documentation dated 12/03/96 indicating a reporter from a local newspaper speaking anonymously related the following off-the-record analysis:

(1) The 4R is very effective.

(2) The 4R has accomplished a lot and is a voice that people pay attention to.

(3) Whether a person agrees with 4R views or not, they know they need to sit up and take notice.

(4) The 4R is respected.

(5) The initiative passed, despite a strong opposition from the media.*

*Reference to voter approval of a Sustainable Growth Ordinance.

An overwhelming consensus among residents of Greater Sedona was garnered not long after Sedona’s incorporation, agreeing development was abounding too much too soon. Along with incorporation came the implementation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, up to that time a missing link for eradicating a stumbling block for contractors and their lust for developing this special place, so deemed by not only those of us living here, but likewise, and, as we all know, tourists.

As developers lined up at City Hall with their plans and seeking approval for their projects, there were those head scratchers wondering what, if anything, could be done to pull in the reins.

And, in fact, there was never a doubt how strong the consensus was in the 4R membership to attempt to slow down the process. Operative words: SLOW DOWN  (much different than STOP development altogether).

David Baron with the Center for Law in the Public Interest located in Tucson was a principal author of the 4R sponsored Sustainable Growth Initiative and, although approved by a mere 52 votes, it was a foot in the door.

Generalizing again, the ordinance was simply intended to slow down, not stop, growth, allowing the city’s infrastructure a chance to catch up with development. That was in May of 1996.

Sound familiar?

The Arizona Republic, Thursday, May 23, 1996, offered a fair assessment of this newsworthy accomplishment:  Sedona Votes to Restrict City’s Growth indicating this was the first time ever an Arizona city had taken such aggressive action to rein in development. However, our local Red Rock News, Friday May 24, 1996, misrepresented the intent with the headline States First Anti-Growth Law Approved.

The door was immediately slammed on the intruding foot. The Sedona Private Property Owners Association, headed by a high profile local developer, filed a lawsuit against the city refuting the legality of the ordinance which amounted to limiting the number of new building permits issued annually to 70% of what it had been.

The 4Rs joined the city as an intervener and hired its own lawyer to help defend the ordinance, fearing the city would not vigorously defend it. However, of the three options the city had: (1) Appeal the decision; (2) Do nothing; (3) Repeal the ordinance, the city opted for number three. The city council unanimously voted to repeal the ordinance effective immediately.

Unfortunately, however, the controversial Sustainable Growth Ordinance was not the only problem facing the aggressive 4Rs. Evident by an increasing number of questions from general members relating to possible policy infractions, it was evolving into a distractive nuisance, and it was decided and thus became necessary to evoke a Code of Ethics to remind those serving on the Administrative Team the importance of abiding by the rules as set forth in the Articles of Incorporation of the Responsible Residents of the Red Rocks and outlined further in the official Bylaws.

The nature of the Code of Ethics, although more lengthy, can be neatly summed up as No commitment on any 4Rs activities or position can be made by any member of the 4Rs, at any public or private meeting, without prior Admin approval.

Translated: Certain members of the Admin Team were improperly promoting their own agendas as 4R projects, thus misrepresenting the very essence of the purpose for which the alliance was established. It was discovered that trusted friends and members had even gone so far as to make unwarranted phone calls under the guise of the 4R Telephone Team. Our brilliant fundraising member, the brains behind well attended Sedona Architect and Art Hometour was smart enough to have registered that trade name.

Who would have thought at some future time, after the events had been as well publicized (current examples would be the Wine Fest or the annual Sedona Marathon) efforts would be exerted by 4R betrayers to use the Sedona Architect and Art Hometour for raising funds for unauthorized 4R endeavors?

At least two original 4R founders resigned immediately when they learned of the devious activities. Others were not so quick to follow suit. In fact, the only way to get rid of at least one of the original top three was in writing. There is a letter here from then-acting President of the Responsible Residents of the Red Rocks:

“It is with sincere regret this day, the 4R Admin Team has voted unanimously to relieve you of your Admin Team duties for the overall good of our organization.”

This tidbit was newsworthy enough to make the Red Rock News. Sweet.

Other letters from members were received, essentially conveying the same message as the following example:

“March 17, 1997

To Whom it may concern,

In lieu of my inability to understand, or even predict the actions of certain members of the administration team regarding issues which the 4R organization is, intends, or could be contemplated to be involved in, I cannot continue to serve on the administration team.

I feel that most important information has been withheld and/or manipulated in private phone calls and administration meetings in order to control my understanding of situations which are under consideration by this body. Due to this lack of purely factual information, I have found myself in the intractable situation of having voted on issues contrary to my personal beliefs.

I therefore have come to the conclusion that I must resign from the administration of the 4R organization.

I thank each of you for your support and encouragement in the past and wish you each and this organization the best of luck in its endeavors.

Sincerely,

(name withheld)”

Those words regretfully sum up reasons the once powerful efforts of what was, originally, a unified force with which to reckon, to crumble and fall. Internal betrayal, manipulation, and deceit prevailed giving new meaning to the proverb:

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. One should be on one’s toes and alert of one’s surroundings if malicious people are around, to ensure that they cannot wreak havoc in one’s life.

Yes, opportunists are forever lurking about, unfortunately, at times and in places where we least expect.