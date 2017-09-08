Home » City Council, Community » Eddie Maddock: The Eye of the Hurricane

Sedona AZ (September 8, 2017) – In the midst of reviewing the recent flurry of comments on SedonaEye, the following email arrived from a dear friend. The message was a zinger.

Unfortunately it frequently takes shock treatment to put things in perspective. If my friend gives the go ahead, this will move on to the SE editor with the hope it will be shared with those willing to face a far more serious situation than thinking up nasty words to toss at those who dare to refuse to agree to disagree. If you are reading this, please do so with compassion and attempt even just for the moment to share compassion with the thousands of people who are going through such a terribly difficult time. Please!

Welcome to the real world:

Hi there,

Okay, I accepted a family friend’s invitation to relocate to Sebring, Florida where several will be gathered to shelter in place for the hurricane. Likely will lose electricity and cell phone here; have tried to arrange a back up with a booster from ATT, but it’s a crap shoot since this house lies directly in the hurricane path. This house sits on a spring fed lake that I’m told is not a flood issue; winds might blow the water, but it shouldn’t actually flood (in the sense of danger or high water damaging house foundation). All boats are out and secured, but whether they survive is also 50/50.

A neighbor just stopped in for a cooler. They are evacuating. To Georgia.

Everyone has scoured this property for fly-aways. I brought extra brooms and ruby slippers just in case…but my magic wand will not move the massive oak tree next to the house. Let’s hope Irma’s wand is equally incapable.

My house, which is also directly in the path but an hour’s drive north, saw me packing papers and important memorabilia into water proof bins and loading my car with two loads. The car and one load is parked now in a cement garage. I’m worried about what I’ll find but at least I took all my family valuables – furniture and household goods can be replaced.

Keep fingers crossed.

Now if that oak tree stays where it is….and not on top of the house!! My guest bedroom is on that side and all my bins are stacked there…yikes. LOL

I’ve experienced several hurricanes and am not fearful of them; except this one is the largest and the winds are going to be a WOW.

Storm shutters are on this house; took three days for them to hang.

My place though has no ability to withstand 185 mph winds per the neighbor (windows withstand only 75-100 mph) who with family and friends evacuated up north, as in South Carolina. Actually almost everyone in my neighborhood left during the week, and the few remaining plan on going to shelters. :-)

I took lots of photos if FEMA becomes the fallback after it’s over. Storm begins here tomorrow afternoon…

Love and hugs my friend. Miss you and if you see me fly by, give a wave.

* * * * * * * * * * *

Sedona City Council, your obligation remains with the residents of Sedona and NOT special interests. And that applies also with the Sedona Fire District. Does anyone recall how efficiently the economic and social engines purred when we had a volunteer fire department and Sedona wasn’t an incorporated city? What exists can always be taken away by an act of nature. There are no exceptions.