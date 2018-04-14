Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Sedona investigations highlight city darkness

A few days ago there was a comment posted on SedonaEye.com about the FBI raiding the Sedona home of a sex pervert supported by a SE account tweet and followed by a RRN article about Michael Lacey’s $1.6 million Oak Creek Canyon home raid. So this neighbor to the Oak Creek Canyon Estate of Steve Segner, a familiar name on SE, was indicted “for allegedly promoting adult prostitution and child sex trafficking ads” for years on his website, Backpage.com.

But it gets even better! “AG Opens an SB 1487 Investigation into City” headlines the front page RRN – Friday the 13th – of April 2018. Is there a black cat out there someplace lurking under a ladder?

City Attorney Robert Pickels reveals the AG investigation is related to short-term rental business license requirements and presents a threat the state might withhold funding to Sedona to the tune of two-million or more dollars causing potential distress for funding of city services. Say what? Now ain’t that a kick? “They” suddenly are worried about a measly two million bucks after throwing more than that at a regional chamber of commerce who aren’t required to be stringently accountable for much of anything except uncontrolled traffic and, most recently, pursing unidentified projects under the also unidentified heading of “Product Development.” Not to mention the operation of a city-funded Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center pledged to represent ONLY their members. Another subject mentioned a time or two here on SE: TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION.

But does this pose yet another question? Where was the Goldwater Institute when a number of Sedona residents pleaded with them in addition to our own State Legislators (Thorpe, Barton and Allen) to please, please request an AG investigation into that city/chamber contract for a multitude of reasons, also reiterated numerous times on Sedona Eye?

But maybe even more curious is the “complaint was filed with the AG’s office on April 4 by AZ State Rep. Darin Mitchell” who represents District 13, Yuma and Buckeye! Oh, ho, ho, ho – an outside district authority takes more interest in alleged Sedona corruption than our own elected representatives??

Well, even if the AG & Goldwater Institute find no violations relating to Sedona licensing of vacation rentals it doesn’t mean there isn’t hope. It’s been said it’s always darkest before the dawn.

Could it be this might be that crack in the door leading to the light at the end of the tunnel? Maybe, just maybe, Rep. Mitchell might be willing to take a look at the ongoing concerns many residents have about indiscretions pertaining to SB 1487 which prohibits municipalities from passing laws that conflict with state laws.

Taxing without representation? Is that a breach of state and or federal laws? Hmmm . . . . .