Eddie Maddock: Sedona investigations highlight city darkness

Sedona AZ (April 14, 2018) – How sweet it is!
A few days ago there was a comment posted on SedonaEye.com about the FBI raiding the Sedona home of a sex pervert supported by a SE account tweet and followed by a RRN article about Michael Lacey’s $1.6 million Oak Creek Canyon home raid. So this neighbor to the Oak Creek Canyon Estate of Steve Segner, a familiar name on SE, was indicted “for allegedly promoting adult prostitution and child sex trafficking ads” for years on his website, Backpage.com.
But it gets even better! “AG Opens an SB 1487 Investigation into City” headlines the front page RRN – Friday the 13th – of April 2018. Is there a black cat out there someplace lurking under a ladder?
City Attorney Robert Pickels reveals the AG investigation is related to short-term rental business license requirements and presents a threat the state might withhold funding to Sedona to the tune of two-million or more dollars causing potential distress for funding of city services. Say what? Now ain’t that a kick? “They” suddenly are worried about a measly two million bucks after throwing more than that at a regional chamber of commerce who aren’t required to be stringently accountable for much of anything except uncontrolled traffic and, most recently, pursing unidentified projects under the also unidentified heading of “Product Development.” Not to mention the operation of a city-funded Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center pledged to represent ONLY their members. Another subject mentioned a time or two here on SE: TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION.
But does this pose yet another question? Where was the Goldwater Institute when a number of Sedona residents pleaded with them in addition to our own State Legislators (Thorpe, Barton and Allen) to please, please request an AG investigation into that city/chamber contract for a multitude of reasons, also reiterated numerous times on Sedona Eye?
But maybe even more curious is the “complaint was filed with the AG’s office on April 4 by AZ State Rep. Darin Mitchell” who represents District 13, Yuma and Buckeye! Oh, ho, ho, ho – an outside district authority takes more interest in alleged Sedona corruption than our own elected representatives??
Well, even if the AG & Goldwater Institute find no violations relating to Sedona licensing of vacation rentals it doesn’t mean there isn’t hope. It’s been said it’s always darkest before the dawn.
Could it be this might be that crack in the door leading to the light at the end of the tunnel? Maybe, just maybe, Rep. Mitchell might be willing to take a look at the ongoing concerns many residents have about indiscretions pertaining to SB 1487 which prohibits municipalities from passing laws that conflict with state laws.
Taxing without representation? Is that a breach of state and or federal laws? Hmmm . . . . .
The AG’s office needs to look into the city’s agreement with the chamber. Then the AG needs to claw back moneys wrongly given to the chamber and lock some people up. I’ve heard city staff gets gift certificates from local businesses. If so, lock those staff taking bribes up too.
Welcome back Eddie with a one two punch in the gut to city for lack of transparency. No one does it better when digging in the red rocks of Sedona. We all thank you Eddie. (Sign me in Mr. Editor as a long time Sedona Times and Sedonaeye.com fan.)
Thank you Eddie!
Is this the deal? Sedona wants residential vacation rentals to get city business licenses and charge taxes. Yet they think it’s OK for legitimate licensed city businesses, who collect city taxes, to be discriminated against by the chamber of commerce, financially supported with those taxes, by not allowing them to display advertising at the chamber’s visitors center unless they are chamber members?
And most of the chamber members are outside city limits. No business licences and collect no taxes?
What’s wrong with this picture? That alone should convince the state legislatures to expand their investigations. It’s nuts. make no sense.
Ben says: Yet they think its OK for legitimate licensed city businesses, who collect city taxes, to be discriminated against by the chamber of commerce, financially supported with those taxes, by not allowing them to display advertising at the chambers visitors center unless they are chamber members?
“legitimate licensed city businesses or legitimate residents. She hates the chamber because she had to become a member to put her rack cards at the up town chamber office that is owned and operated by the chamber . This is her world.
@Ben, and you think it makes sense to reward unlicensed non-tax collecting businesses the privilege of “free” promotional advantages in the city funded Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center and at the same time deny those businesses who are actually collecting the money (city taxes) for that same operation unless they are dues-paying members? BS! If residential in-city short term rentals can get away without business licenses and collecting taxes, then why shouldn’t they? Unlicensed businesses outside City Limits are getting away with it on both counts! Enchantment & Hilton are two mere examples of the majority members of the C of C. Their reward? Already explained.
Time to sock it to the cheaters AZ Atty General (city, C of C) – NOT Enchantment & Hilton etal. It was just their good fortune to build outside City Limits and not be caught in the evil web.
The Chamber of Commerce owns the building the Chamber of Commerce runs the center city helps supported it,all members who have brochures their pay .
You just don’t want to Pay.
The hotel bed tax supports this operation not your tax dollars under state laws this is where it should be and can be spent.. The visitor center is to make sure people visiting the Verde Valley find all the great things there are to do and the more we disburse them through out the Verde Valley the better it is for everybody. Please call the Attorney General and while you’re at it look at the same contract that Scottsdale and Phoenix have.
@Steve Segner. Better sit down for this one, Steve, because I wish to thank you for making a very important point. If the mortgage of which you speak refers to the building uptown on 89A clearly designated with a tasteful sign: “Sedona (Oak Creek?) Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center,” you are correct. When the mortgage on that property was paid off, a gala event was held at Poco Diablo to celebrate the occasion of burning the Chamber’s mortgage which both myself and late husband had the honor to attend. Quite possibly Mayor Sandy recalls the event.
However, apparently since then the C of C has had even better good fortune without local support and admiration it needed back in those days. Because they have established a second location in West Sedona which recently underwent extensive renovation, they obviously do not need dedicated applause from local residents who once so dearly respected and supported “our chamber” – for their community contributions like the “Meller Dramas” to mention only one of many annual “Chamber” events. Great fun and a place our own out of town visitors adored. In fact, just recently a dear friend, Lorraine Cousin passed away. And in her obituary it mentioned, as former owners of Rollie’s Camera Shop uptown, she and her late husband Ernie performed in those great classics.
If the City of Sedona were to establish a legitimate Sedona Visitors Center instead of riding on the coattail of the long time Chamber establishment, continuing to claim it as an “official” enterprise of the City of Sedona, and which clearly you admit it is NOT, there’s little doubt, if any, it would eliminate a good deal of bad blood. In my opinion, it’s the City of Sedona who created this giant size can of words and NOT the Chamber of Commerce. (hope you were still sitting down)
It’s wonderful the Chamber has been able to become so profitable in order to pay for the additional location in West Sedona as well as the increased payroll for staff needed to operate their enterprise(s). If they are so successful, why do they even need funding from the City of Sedona when our roads are in such dreadful condition and they continue to scramble for money to fix them?
Anyhow, thanks again, Steve, for the reminder that the Chamber of Commerce owns free and clear that uptown property. Wish the City of Sedona could make the same claim for the high end mortgage they took on when they purchased the controversial City Hall back in the day. (Another story):)