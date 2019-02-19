Home » City Council, Community, Featured » Eddie Maddock: Puzzlements

Sedona AZ – “My mom washes the dishes before she puts them in the dishwasher. So what does the dishwasher do?” asks the little girl in the TV ad. This brings up a multitude of age old questions beginning, but not ending with, a small child asking his own mother “Where did I come from?”

As we commence to grow older knowledge is, of course, conveyed from attending school and word of mouth which from experience we also learn isn’t always the best source. But in the ultimate scheme of things, don’t we really learn mostly from our own practical experiences – to coin a phrase – from “the school of hard knocks?” Maybe – just maybe the most valuable lessons arise from asking questions and demanding logical, factual answers whenever possible. “Whenever possible” is a catchy little phrase because in certain rare situations there really are no definitive answers, particularly when tried and true methods of ascertaining certainty remain unconfirmed.

Throughout the journey of life on a daily basis, we are confounded by unknown situations which pose the ongoing query of “How come?” For example, how many people have their name and phone number listed on the national “Do Not Call List” in order to avoid never-ending disruptions from unwanted solicitations including, but not limited to, troublesome Robo Calls? What is it these people don’t understand? Why persist with annoying intrusion, calling when it isn’t supposed to occur since your name and phone number should be off limits? Why isn’t the Do Not Call list more effective and why must our privacy continually be invaded when we have officially but politely requested respect? Do these rude people remain clueless that by invading our privacy they frequently turn their prey into raving, hateful beasts?

Gratefully acknowledging the convenience of “Caller ID” among the most annoying offenders are endless calls from Out of Area, Toll Free, and Wireless intruders.

A partial list of those with IDs include, but are not limited to: Kingston, JM; Arizona Call; Apopka, FL; Daniel Pickard; Middleburg, FL; Flagstaff; Whitlow, AZ; Chicago Il; Payson AZ; Tuba City, AZ; Breast Cancer; Atlantic City, NJ; David Camadro; Microsoft Attn; Joel Cohen; Palo Alto, CA; Moss Point, MS; Phoenix; Silver Cloud; Dean Wilson; and, AZ Tour N/Travel!

Phew! And just how do you suppose these pesky privacy invaders managed to obtain a phone number that was appropriately placed on a Do Not Call List to prevent their intrusive activity? If our mothers are no longer available to tell us, where or from whom do we obtain answers?

To accompany aggravating unwanted phone calls, how about the wonderful gadget you saw advertised on TV which you just had to have? However when you received it, included was the mystery of how to extract it from the laminated plastic in which it’s encased? Unfortunately there are no instructions which begins the often perilous endeavor to break the seal and not damage the product in so doing.

Processional applications of various size knives, scissors, saws, pliers, and a single-edged razor might eventually work. Surely cracking a safe would be a simpler task. However one must be prepared. Along with the surgical tools it is advisable to have 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Witch Hazel, an assortment of gauze, surgical tape, and band aids (just in case). A nail file and clippers might also be considered – if you are fortunate enough to have any fingernails remaining after having accomplished the task of opening the laminated encased object you couldn’t live without.

Once the grizzly packaging is successfully opened and you go to one of the bottles of wound disinfectant handily available, you discover you are unable to get the lid off! Oh no,  not another one of those easy to open childproof lids? Not a problem. Just call on your own child, grandchild, or if necessary a neighborhood kid who will be able to zip it off with a twist of the wrist.

Or is it possible perhaps among the top of the list of life’s mysteries are politicians and/or elected officials? How often do they run on a platform of pledges, promises, and the rosiest future one could ever envision? Then, once elected, it generally doesn’t take long to figure out the only thing on the horizon is more broken promises and forgotten pledges, frequently without benefit of explanation.

A final question: Why?

Most Moms (and Dads ) remain clueless on that one. Maybe only The Shadow has the answer.