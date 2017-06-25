Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: History in Headlines

Sedona AZ (June 25, 2017) – How much of a story can accurately be conveyed with a few simple words at the beginning of an article?

That, of course, is subjective and best ascertained by those reading the information and forming individual opinions which might thusly be considered as an invitation to objectivity, strictly formulated from that personal belief or point of view.

Endeavoring to test the waters, offered here are samples:

EXTRA – Los Angeles Times: Monday Morning, July 21, 1969: “WALK ON MOON” – ‘That’s One Small Step for Man … One Giant Leap for Mankind’

Sedona Red Rock News, 8/24/88: “Innkeepers, chamber still urging tourism promotion”

Sedona Red Rock News, 9/07/88: “Innkeepers group gifts $500 for new brochure on Sedona”

Sedona Red Rock News, 9/21/88: photograph only “Celebrating a change – Pink Jeeps’ owners John and MaryAnn Minnick threw a shindig Monday to celebrate the sale of the 30-year-old scenic touring business. The new owners, Shawn Wendell and Jim Hearns of Texas, were on hand to present John Minnick with a special pink and white cowboy hat. Many of the Pink Jeep drivers were on hand to wish the Minnicks well. John said he and his wife will remain in Sedona.”

Sedona Red Rock News, 2/21/96: “Developers at risk due to sewer policy” – sub headline: “Mayor Thron Riggs said the city made an assumption that the treatment plant could handle more than the permitted flows based on assurances by experts”

The Arizona Republic, 1/08/97: “Hog wild and pig crazy – Javelinas inspire love, hate, misunderstanding”

Sedona Red Rock News, 6/20/97: “Alternate route forum draws crowd” – ‘A contentious issue – Jim Odenkirk’. Photo caption: “HARRY EASTON was one of about 25 citizens who chose to speak at a meeting of the Citizens Task Force last Tuesday evening (top photo) which took place in the multi-purpose room at the Sedona Fire Station. Receiving input was task force chairman Tom O’Halleran and member John Miller (left photo) and the other Task Force members. Public comment ranged from positive to negative to pleas from local residents to ‘do something’ concerning an alternate route to ease traffic congestion on Hwy. 179.”

Sedona Red Rock News, 12/5/97: “Sedona has a new zone category: Lodging”

Arizona Republic, 1/3/98: “Newcomers find Sedona too pricey – Few can afford housing”

Side bar: “Priced Out Of Paradise (in part): “They are ‘Forbidden Cities’: Aspen, Vail, Jackson, Incline Village, Sun Valley, Sedona, Taos and others, Western resort areas that have become so affluent that few can afford to live there.”

Red Rock News, 4/1/98: “Our Opinion – Taxpayers tell government ‘No more’ – Thomas L. Brossart, Managing editor” Notation: “Sedona” not appearing with RRN at top of page.

Letter to Editor from Michael Rofe, Bloomfield Hills, Mich. – Red Rock News, 2/11/2000: “Sedona not worth it unless noise limited”

Verde Valley News, 8/16/2000: “Opinion – Legislature changes Open Meeting Law” – Insert: ‘There is no substitute for education. Lawyers for public bodies should conduct a training session to share these changes with clients. Sessions should be held in public so members of the public learn the law, too, and gain confidence that the particular public body cares about obeying the law.” – Tim Delaney, Chief Deputy, Arizona Attorney General

Red Rock News, 8/6/04: “When in doubt, blame it on the devil” – A Time to Talk – John Reid – “ Insert: ‘It is the individual city staff members who must demonstrate they have the sensitive nerve endings that enable them to raise red flags before the storm hits.’

Red Rock News, 10/28/05: “Council considers ‘hilltop’ ordinance – Protection of even one ridge is worth it, councilman says”

Red Rock News, 3/22/06: “Parks & Rec. survey results released” – ‘Developing new facilities such as ball fields, tennis courts, picnic area and a recreation center rated low. The majority of respondents also felt that an indoor swimming pool was not necessary.’ – ‘Property tax, dedicated sales tax and current sales tax were the least popular forms of funding.’

Red Rock News, 11/01/06: “Available parking affects city’s revenue”

Red Rock News, 12/29/06: “Pricey holiday party” – ‘City spends over $12,000 on 2006 celebration’. Opening paragraph: “The city of Sedona spent $12,291.78 on its 2006 holiday party for 168 staff and volunteers.”

Red Rock News, 5/16/07: “Council accepts land, foregoes $845K in fees”

Related Editorial – Red Rock News, 5/16/07: “Two steps forward, one step back” – Greg Ruland, Managing Editor, Larson Newspapers: “The entire 7.8 acres lies in a flood plain. No land developer wants it. Most distressing of all, this so-called ‘gift’ is actually going to cost the city $845,000, money intended by law to reduce the impact of rapid growth on Sedona residents.”

Red Rock News, 01/02/08: “Mayor accounts for only 1 of 7 votes” – City talk, Jerry Frey, Vice Mayor

Red Rock News, 6/18/08: Editorial – Managing Editor’s Slot – “When will traffic keep people from coming to Sedona?” (By-line unidentified)

Kudos, 10/08/14: “Remember When” – “Second Time Around – Sedonans vote to incorporate” Featuring photo of Ron Bricker and Pat Kantor (Note: On Oct. 15, 1985, voters in six of seven precincts rejected the bid to incorporate which denied the measure to incorporate by a 2,071-1,486 margin. Two years later, on Dec. 2, 1987, the measure passed: 1,897-1,332.)

Does anyone wonder if that vote were taken today, would those 565 individuals vote the same way?

That’s it for now, but there might be more to follow.