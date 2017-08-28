Home » City Council, Community » Eddie Maddock: Further Fodder for Fueling the Firestorm

Sedona AZ (August 28, 2017) – Revisiting our catchy headline journey, let us begin with a guest column by Pat Pomphrey, Member, Sedona City Council, RRNews 11/07/90:

And What Can We Expect Here in Sedona? City creates ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’.

And it gets better with its insert —

“Yes, we passed a balanced budget as required by law. But we budgeted our expenses to exceed our income! Now, how can that be? Those are conflicting statements.”

Moving on, to September 1993 and a lingering special topic, Red Rock Crossing:

The 9/21/93 Arizona Republic headlined Forget the Bridge. I would be remiss not to include a portion of its quote from the inimitable and opinionated former Senator from Arizona Barry Goldwater: …To me, there is no earthly reason why any attempt should be made to put a bridge at Red Rock Crossing near Sedona. There isn’t even a good road anywhere near where they want to put that bridge, and its one of the most spectacular bits of scenery in the whole state.

And 9/22/93 RRNews staff writer, Sondra Roberta, offered the headline editorial RR Crossing Does Not Just Belong to Us.

However, Wayne D. Iverson of Sedona offered his own suggestion to the editor of the Arizona Republic on 9/23/93: What About Fate of Oak Creek Canyon/Red Rock? Requesting for the Forest Service to study revision of management practices in the forest plan for the Red Rock/Oak Creek area from within appropriated funds.

The RRNews 10/28/94 headline Council Decision Booed by Citizens accurately reflected vehement opposition to the portion of Article 4 in the draft land code that affords Community Development Director Tom Schafer the power to grant administration waivers. Public concern was that granting administrative waiver to the planning staff might open the door to abuse.

What? Of course the council unanimously agreed and amended the code to reflect the administrative waiver would remain intact with a one-year sunset clause. And guess what? That one year sunset has yet to occur.

On Thursday, May 23, 1996, Sedona again made Arizona Republic headlines: Sedona Votes to Restrict Citys Growth followed the next day May 24, 1996, by RRNews First Anti-Growth Law Approved captioned Anti-growth ballot issue passes by only 52 votes; Lawsuit says measure is unconstitutional.

Not to worry, however, because Friday, March 28, 1997, RRNews Growth Law Repealed by City Council.

Yep, the voice of the people be damned even way back then.

However, not all City Councils’ rubber stamped new ideas.

On February 19, 1999, RRNews Council Gives Policy Change Cool Reception… Council tables ordinance giving city manager authority to settle claims for amounts up to $25,000. Hum, wonder where that stands today?

A dazzling Letter to the Editor of the Verde Independent, August 16, 2000:

SUSPEND MARKETING TO ADDRESS TRAFFIC IN SEDONA

Editor: Reference traffic congestion in Sedona and Arizona 179 to the Village of Oak Creek, may I suggest postponement of Sedonas extensive marketing campaign to lure more and more visitors and instead fall back on word-of-mouth and goodwill generated by the many merchants to bring visitors back? This action would hardly cause this market area to falter, but give some much needed time to address the serious traffic problems, such as solid traffic backup from the Village all the way into Sedona.  David Henry, Cornville

Stunning.  And the date of that letter again? August 16, 2000.

A small flurry of articles popped up in June 2003 relating to guess what? Affordable Housing!

On June 11, 2003, a profound editorial appeared by Ryan Van Benthuysen, Managing Editor, RRNews … Enough is Enough: A Deal is A Deal.

Benthuysen rightfully took the city of Sedona to task with the following words: Under the guise of trying to help build affordable housing apartment units on Sombart Lane, Fairfield Resort in West Sedona is trying to get 64 apartments in a different location rezoned as timeshares. If the city allows the company to turn these apartments into timeshares, Fairfield says it will help fund the affordable housing apartments on Sombart Lane through Sombart Lane Development. The city needs to just say no.

A companion article in that same edition offers… Fairfield Seeks to Change Rules of the Game further enhances how the scam of affordable houses has been used and abused over the years. (Remember Nepenthe?)

And, yet again on June 25, 2003, Sombart Lane Proposal Dies - Land owner backs away from housing proposal.

However, the RRN headline on November 11, 2005, Modified Fairfield Plan OKd … but a follow-up quote by a Sedona city councilman summed up the outcome: ”No development agreement can make them build. And they didn’t. Bye, bye to affordable housing.”

As history sometimes repeats, the Land Development Code is now under consideration to be amended to allow increased density housing.

Sounds like an excellent plan for outside investors interested in the business of vacation rentals. No law against that now and enforcement of rental restrictions?

Well, let’s get real. Ain’t gonna happen. Nepenthe? Where art thou?

How about reviewing another sweet little letter to the editor, this time the RRN 2/19/2003:

GREED, INSENSITIVITY CAUSE DEGRADATION

My wife and I first started visiting Sedona in 1971 and immediately fell in love with this national treasure. We finally moved there in 1986. The town then started growing haphazardly, so in 1996, we moved to Carefree, Ariz.

Last week we returned for the first time and ”haphazardly” cannot describe what we saw there. Possibly the words gaudy, inconsiderate, cluttered and greed best describe the Sedona environment today.

Unfortunately, it appears that everyone is allowed to do their own thing in the commercial area in hope of attracting the tourist buck.

H.L. Mencken once said, No one ever lost money underestimating the taste of the American public. Nothing better illustrates this quote than what’s happened to Sedona today. Is there no one in control in there any longer? Do you still have a City Council and a planning commission?

How about setbacks, height restrictions, architectural design reviews, sign ordinances, density restrictions, visual impacts, etc. And what has happened to taste? All the entrances to the town now project one thing to the first-time visitor, insensitivity to this red rock treasure in an attempt to open someones pocketbook. Sedona has finally passed the king of tawdriness, South Lake Tahoe.

And what is happening at the Y? The red rock hill is being torn down and a multitude of time share building is going up, screwing up the landscape in all directions.

This type of visible project is mostly unwelcome in sensitive places and its entire high-pressure sales pitch begs for a different kind of tourist.

Again, someone is in this only for a few bucks today. Shame on all of you who allow this degradation to continue. But, hey, isn’t that what this once lovely national red rock treasure is now all about?  William W. Bliss, Carefree

Oh, Mr. Bliss, apparently you have no idea what has transpired here since penning your letter back in 2003.

Will conclude this session with two classics:

Arizona Republic, July 22, 2006:  PROTESTS DRIVE OUT TOURISTS IN OAXACA (Turista Go Home Oaxaca Antiacapitualista)

Arizona Republic, May 13, 2017: SORRY SEDONA, BISBEE NAMED ARIZONAS PRETTIEST.