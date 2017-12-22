Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Embrace the Moment

Sedona AZ (December 22, 2017) – When and if a feeling of profound sadness is suddenly infiltrated with the most unexpected turn of events, how can one not silently revel in believing miracles not only exist, but do so in mysterious ways?

As she shopped in a local grocery store during these busy holidays, the lines to check out were long. Realizing that she was slightly cheating in the 15 item limit to more quickly expedite the process however, and doing the proper thing, the young lady behind her with only one item was rightfully given the “go-ahead-before-me option.” With gratitude the young woman accepted and the heartwarming, but unnecessary reward after a few chit-chat words was a fond embrace by both individuals grateful for a positive exchange.

The following event at the check-out counter was equally rewarding. A long time employee was, as usual, cordial and polite in spite of prevailing hectic, busy days. As they engaged in a brief conversation relating to unusually dry weather causing among other things itchy-scratchy skin, the dialog led to an appropriate comparison to a lizard as suggested by the checker. Agreeing, she, the customer, could not resist adding that assuredly a lizard was better than a snake to which they both concurred. The next customer in line was totally in sync with the conversation which was even an additional plus to the previous hugging encounter.

After leaving the market and approaching the trunk of her car, coincidentally the car belonging to the customer in line behind her at the checkout was also parked nearby. So that offered the opportunity to again resume the subject of the weather conditions. Both agreed the prevailing temperature was far more pleasant than elsewhere in the nation, and, the latest newly found and unnamed friend spoke of administering lotion on itchy skin during the night without beneficial results. Agreeing it was pointless to challenge Mother Nature in an attempt to fight the elements, the end result in that mutual resolution was another genuine meaningful hug between yet again two total strangers.

Now oddly enough and prior to those two events, at another local store, an equally astounding encounter had occurred. Checking out there, the clerk complimented her about the jacket she was wearing. As the transaction concluded, calculating sales deduction and promotional points, she admired the clerk’s ring. Then much to her surprise, the clerk offered to give it to her. What? No way. People just don’t do things like that these days.

With deep appreciation, of course she respectfully declined accepting the ring from a stranger. It wasn’t without almost an argument that she convinced the gracious sales clerk she wasn’t comfortable accepting the ring off her finger. And, the only reason she left the store without it was because the kind woman was having a problem removing it.

And so, my friends, the above story is true. It’s frequently the unexpected, lurking about out there, just awaiting the appropriate time to pull us out of our darkest hour, faces without names who can genuinely communicate with a warm hug minus ulterior motives. Strangers but kindred spirits being at the right place at the right time. And then, yet another gracious soul offers the ring off her finger because someone admired it! Hardly the norm these days, but, yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus…and not necessarily wearing a red suit with a white beard.

To those three nameless, but marvelous individuals in addition to checker Maria, she extends genuine appreciation for the role each played in contributing to making a day in this journey of life worthwhile, thus substantiating a fact far too long overlooked: The best things in life definitely are free. And what better gift is there than that?

And most assuredly not to overlook old and new friends who contribute to uplifting our purpose for being here, she thanks all of you from the bottom of her heart for being who you are, and appreciates everything you have done and continue to do to maintain and, when necessary, restore faith in the true goodness of people.

More reasons to value kindness, friendship, and human nature over and above the need for greed, manipulation, plotting, graft, and conniving that has become so prevalent not only in Sedona, but sadly, nationally and globally.

Happy New Year.

Eddie Maddock