Dump the Drugs Take Back Event

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Bring unused prescription drugs to the Sedona City Hall complex, 102 Roadrunner Drive, west Sedona, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Signage will direct drivers to our drop-off in the parking lot, where materials can be passed through the window without leaving the vehicle. In case of rain, the collection will take place in the Vultee Conference Room in the same complex.

No information is required to drop off drugs. We recommend that you remove identifying information from the container label before drop-off.

This event is sponsored by MATFORCE of Yavapai County. Contact city hall for more information.

Do not flush drugs down the toilet; this contaminates our ground water, rivers and lakes. Bring them to this event!