Double Homicide Investigation Begins Second Day

Sedona AZ (May 3, 2017) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of a double homicide north of Williams, Arizona in an area known as Red Lake.

CCSO detectives, as well as a team from the Arizona Department of Public Safety comprised of investigators and crime scene technicians, are on the second day of processing the murder scene.

The victims have been identified as the home’s owners, Michael Dimuria, 67, and his wife, Nora Dimuria, 64.

The couples’ white 2006 Jeep Liberty 4 door with Arizona license plate 123-VDL is missing from the home. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle and to contact law enforcement immediately if they see it. If you have information that may pertain to this or other crimes, please contact CCSO or AZ DPS.