Home » Business » DORR Welcomes Featured Speakers Hobbs and Champion

Sedona AZ (December 13, 2018) – Democrat Katie Hobbs was declared the winner in the race for Arizona Secretary of State ten days after the election, defeating her Republican opponent by 20,252 votes for a 50.4% to 49.6 % victory. She will be the featured speaker at this month’s Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast on Thursday, December 20. The breakfast will be held at 1405 West SR 89A, west Sedona, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Secretary-elect Hobbs will outline her priorities for the office, which has been held by a Republican since 1995. Since Arizona does not have a lieutenant governor, the secretary of state is next in line for the governor’s office. Four of the nine preceding governors in Arizona have moved to that office while serving as secretary of state because of a vacancy.

Hobbs is currently serving in the state senate, having been first elected to the legislature in 2011. She is from Phoenix and has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University.

Stacey Champion will also speak at the breakfast. Ms. Champion filed a complaint early this year seeking action from the Arizona Corporation Commission to reconsider a 2017 rate hike that impacted an estimated 1.2 million APS customers. Champion is a single mother and small business owner from Phoenix who started an online petition campaign that ended up in a court case that could potentially result in APS being forced to open a new rate case.

Both speakers will appear as part of DORR’s critical issues breakfast series, held on the third Thursday of each month. All breakfasts are open to the public and include a buffet. There is a $15 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

DORR is an all volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities, that welcomes all independent minded community members. The DORR office is located at 1385 Route 89A, west Sedona. For more information, call 928-212-1357 or visit www.sedonadorr.org.