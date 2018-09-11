Home » Business » DORR Offers Local and Statewide Ballot Discussion

Sedona AZ (September 11, 2018) – Voters will be asked to weigh in on five statewide and several local ballot propositions in the upcoming November general election. Ballot measures often do not receive the same attention as candidates, but are important as they propose laws or amendments that require voter approval.

The ballot questions will be discussed at the Democrats of the Red Rocks monthly breakfast on Thursday, September 20. The breakfast will be held at a west Sedona restaurant starting at 8:00 in the morning.

There are five statewide ballot propositions:

Proposition 125 is a legislative referral related to the Public retirement systems for the Correction Officer Retirement Plan and the Elected Officials Retirement Plan.

Proposition 126 would prohibit local governments from establishing any new tax on “services.” There is no formal definition of what constitutes a “service” under state law.

Proposition 127 is a citizens’ initiative that would require private utilities to obtain 50% of power from renewable resources by 2030.

Proposition 305 would approve Senate Bill 1431 to expand the state Empowerment Scholarship Account program (vouchers) to allow all public school students (K-12) to apply. Initially, the program was limited to children with disabilities. Prop 305 is a Citizen Referendum that gives voters the ability to approve or disapprove the bill passed by the legislature and signed by the Governor.

Proposition 306 is a legislative referral relating to the Citizens Clean Election (CCE) Commission and would restrict payments that candidates can make for campaign services and would eliminate the CCE’s independence in rule-making by subjecting it to review under the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council.

Additionally, local voters will find ballot propositions related to Coconino County Community College, a budget override for the Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District, and a vote on Sedona’s budget Permanent Base Adjustment.

DORR will have presenters on each of the ballot propositions.

The discussion is part of DORR’s critical issues breakfast series, held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different program each month. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $15 admission fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

For more information, call 928-212-1357.