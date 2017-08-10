Home » Business » DORR Hosts AZ Secretary of State Candidate Katie Hobbs

Sedona AZ (August 10, 2017) – State Senator Katie Hobbs will be the guest speaker at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, August 17, at 8:00 a.m. at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant. Senator Hobbs will discuss recent state legislation, her role as Senate Minority Leader, and her candidacy for Arizona’s Secretary of State.

Senator Hobbs has served in the Arizona legislature since 2011. In addition to being the Senate Minority Leader, she serves on the Government and Environment, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Rural Affairs, and Elections Committees. Prior to being elected to the Senate, she served one term in the AZ House of Representatives.

Senator Hobbs is from Phoenix, Arizona, and has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University. She has been a professional social worker since 1992. Prior to her election to the legislature, she worked in the areas of domestic violence, behavioral health and homelessness. She has served on several commissions with the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County, including the Phoenix Women’s Commission, the Phoenix Human Services Commission, and as Chair of the Maricopa County Merit System Commission. She is also involved with the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, and is adjunct faculty in the Social and Behavioral Sciences department at Paradise Valley Community College.

Senator Hobbs announced in March her candidacy for AZ Secretary of State, becoming the first high profile candidate to challenge the incumbent Secretary. The Secretary of State is the next in line to succeed the Governor, should a vacancy occur. That line of succession has led to recent secretaries of state ascending to the state’s top post.

DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each breakfast meeting which are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.