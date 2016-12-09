Don’t Fall Victim to Scammers Pretending to be Law Enforcement

Over the past 24-48 hours, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of fraudulent activities which are being investigated. Do not fall victim to these or other fraudulent schemes! Be aware that scammers often use fear and bullying tactics to coerce their victims, so fear not! Contact local law enforcement immediately to help stop these scammers.

One of the schemes reported is of an individual representing himself as a law enforcement or court official: In some cases the person has used the names of legitimate law enforcement officials and in other cases a fictitious name. The caller claims that either the victim or a member of the victim’s family has either failed to appear for jury duty or other court matters, has failed to pay a fine, or has an outstanding warrant. The fraudulent schemer demands money be paid immediately, usually through prepaid credit cards or money wire transfers, or else the person will be arrested. In some of the cases, the scammer advises the person to stay on the phone and threatens if the person disconnects the phone call or fails to do as instructed, he will immediately send CCSO deputies to their home to arrest them.

If that sounds familiar to you, contact CCSO or your local law enforcement immediately. It is a scam.

In another fraudulent scheme, victims are contacting local law enforcement and are advising that they have found vehicles for sale via the internet at fictitious businesses in and around northern Arizona. These fictitious businesses often have what appear to be legitimate websites showing the fictitious business at a legitimate address. Victims have sent money for full or partial payment of vehicles only to find the businesses and or vehicles do not exist as advertised. The most recent scam listed a county maintenance yard and, previously, an auto salvage yard as the dealership address.

If this sounds familiar to you, contact CCSO or your local law enforcement immediately.

The third scheme recently reported to CCSO is from people using dating websites: They are contacted by someone who at first seems to be legitimate and of appropriate age. Later the person begins sending sexual photos and engaging in sexual conversation, only to later claim to be underage. The victim is contacted by someone misrepresenting themselves as law enforcement (either a legitimate or fictitious name) or as the underaged person’s parent demanding money to avoid arrest or prosecution.

Other scams that are common are claims that your computer is at risk and that you must take immediate action, IRS scams, prize scams, investment scams, family or friend in need of emergency money, and utility service scams.

If one or more of the above scams are familiar to you, contact CCSO or local law enforcement immediately. Help us help you!

Protect yourself. Scammers are constantly coming up with new tactics. Fraudulent schemers may use a variety of ways to con victims – including landline phones, cells phones, emails, text messages, social media websites, and fake websites. Sometimes the scam is to steal money from the victim, other times the scammer may be trying to steal personal information from the victim to use in further fraudulent schemes.

Scammers may have some of your personal information already because of the large amount of information readily available on the Internet. They also are able to spoof phone numbers, email addresses, and social media links. These tactics make the phone call, text, or email appear valid.

If you suspect you have been the victim of a fraudulent scheme or scam, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523, option 1 to speak to dispatch or the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414, or call your local area law enforcement. Law enforcement wants its community be informed and scam free!

What you can do to avoid being scammed:

Keep your financial information to yourself. Never give out credit card, checking or savings account information to anyone who calls you, as it is not difficult for someone with this data to draft money from your account.

Ask the caller to mail you information about their product or services. Legitimate companies are often happy to mail you a pamphlet or brochure about what they sell. If they don’t have information to mail you, try to find another business or service provider.

Place your name on the National Do Not Call List.

NEVER wire money or purchase a prepaid credit card to satisfy any debt without speaking with your bank or credit union or a trusted financial advisor.

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

For more information on how to avoid and report fraud, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.



