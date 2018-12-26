Home » General » Don’t Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

Sedona AZ (December 26, 2018) – Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season. We want to remind you, as always our Officers, Deputies and Troopers will be patrolling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep our communities safe.

As New Year 2019 approaches, we know there will be many parties and festivities. We will have increased enforcement patrols during this busy time of the year. In addition, Law Enforcement in Northern Arizona will conduct a multi-agency DUI Task Force on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona University Police will be participating. We will be posting several DUI trailers throughout the area where officers can take possible violators to gather samples of breath and blood draws if driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is suspected.

It is our hope that by publicizing this task force and advising the public of this event, people will be encouraged to not drive while under the influence. A taxi, Uber, LYFT, Shuttle or Designated Driver is a much cheaper and safer option than taking a chance of driving while intoxicated. In addition, NAIPTA will be offering free bus service on New Year’s Eve until 1:15 in the morning.

Don’t take a chance of ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly. Being arrested for DUI is very a costly life event. If you are arrested and convicted of DUI, you can face a low-end cost of around $5000. That does not include missed time at work or with family. DUI results in mandatory jail time if convicted, with a minimum of one night in jail, and incarceration increases with severity of the crime.

Please take this time to prepare for your travel and other festivities. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.