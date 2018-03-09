Home » Community » Democratic Candidates Hosted by DORR

Sedona AZ (March 9, 2018) – Mark Manoil, candidate for Arizona State Treasurer, will be a featured speaker at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on March 15, 2018 at 8:00 in the morning at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, 1405 West SR 89A, Sedona.

Mr. Manoil is a property tax lawyer and a graduate of the Arizona State University College of Law. He has served on the City of Phoenix Environmental Quality Commission and twice ran for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Sandra Kennedy and Bill Mundell are candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission. Each has previously served as an ACC Commissioner. The Commission is a five member board that regulates utilities and other businesses in the state. Republicans currently hold all five seats with two seats are up for election this year.

Ms. Kennedy previously served in the Arizona House of Representatives for six years before becoming a three term state senator. Mr. Mundell served in the Arizona House of Representatives and was a candidate for U.S. Congress in 1992. In addition to Kennedy and Mundell, other Commission Democratic candidates are Mesa school board member Kiana Maria Sears, and, Phoenix business analyst Jake Bell.

The speakers will appear as part of DORR’s critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. Open to the public, the organization presents different issues at each breakfast. There is a $12 per person attendance fee to cover the cost of food.

The DORR office at 1385 Route 89A is open weekdays 10:00 a.m. until noon and 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. for voter registration and 2018 Democratic candidate information. DORR is the Democratic Club for Sedona and other Verde Valley communities that welcomes independent-minded citizens. Sedona office walk-ins during business hours are welcome also.

For more information, visit www.sedonadorr.org.