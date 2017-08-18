Home » Business » CYMPO Funds 89A Traffic Interchange Study

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack R. Smith announced that the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) has taken the first steps in continued safety for drivers who use the Arizona Robert Road / Highway 89A intersection.

Smith urged the CYMPO Executive Board to fund the interchange study stating, “This intersection needs to be improved for the safety of our residents and those traveling through the region. There have been many accidents including fatalities at this intersection and it’s now time we move forward in making it safer.”

The CYMPO Executive Board voted unanimously to allow for future funding in the amount of nearly $1,000,000 dollars for the Robert Road / Highway 89A traffic interchange design study. The construction improvements to the intersection will be scheduled at a future date.