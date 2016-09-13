Home » General » Crews Dealing with Fulton Fire on Mogollon Rim

Sedona AZ (September 13, 2016) – Firefighters continue applying preventive measures on the Mogollon Rim for the Tonto National Forest Fulton Fire that resulted from a lightning strike September 12, 2016.

Smoke is visible from State Route 260 east of Payson, Arizona. Eastbound State Route 260 was reduced to one lane about 25 miles east of Payson on September 13, 2016, by the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide fire crews with a safer working environment.

Current information about Arizona highway closures and restrictions is available at ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov.

FULTON FIRE OVERVIEW

Start Date: September 12, 2016

Cause: Lightning

Location: Mogollon Rim, east of Payson, Arizona. Closest town is Bear Flat.

Current Size: Approximately 1/3 acres

Fuels: Ponderosa pine

Incident Commander: Daniel Whatley

Equipment/Resources: four hotshot crews; one Type 2 crew; six engines; two bulldozers; one ambulance; and one Type 3 helicopter.

Smoke: Medium

Summary: Smoke remains visible from Highway 260 east of Payson. Due to rugged terrain, fire personnel will continue to employ preventive measures and monitor fire activity over the next several days.

