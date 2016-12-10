Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Creating Actual Change

Sedona AZ (December 9, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Hey SedonaEye.com subscribers,

First, we have DVDs in stock again (NTSC / North America format), but a limited supply – just 150 left. In time for the holidays, to save 25% of all orders of 2 DVDs or more, go to www.takebackyourpower.net/shop & use the coupon code: holidays2016 (valid until Dec 26).

Second, a personal note from my heart to yours. I have received many comments of people inspired, sharing and moved to tears by my recent Standing Rock short film. When it came through last Sunday, I would describe the creation process as “cathartic” indeed. Your comments and good vibes mean so much to me at this time. Rent the award-winning film HERE.

I have dedicated the past two years of my life to creating the follow-up to Take Back Your Power. It is almost complete. I am so deeply grateful for those of you who are helping to make it happen.

Though at the same time, I will admit that it has been so challenging at every level. My personal and family life has suffered greatly. I made the mistake of way underestimating the time and work involved. This has caused stress on my family, friends, and our amazing exec producer team — and I deeply apologize for this.

I hear the calling that, as this project is nearing its birth into the world, there is need for our core team to expand. This is going to be something that’s about all of us.

I believe we will reach millions. And what we are setting out to do – creating actual change by holding corporations and governments accountable – is going to require an expanded team of volunteers.

Though hundreds of you have supported Take Back Your Power and now the powerful follow-up – an episode-based video series which expands awareness and includes specific action steps – I often have felt the huge sense of responsibility as being the steward of it, and haven’t asked for help enough.

If you feel in your heart to be part of this expansion, here’s what I’m asking you to do. Go to www.takebackyourpower.net/join-the-team and fill out the form, indicating area(s) in which you feel inspired to help, going forward.

I can’t hold it in anymore guys. If you hear the call I’m asking for your pledge of participation. Let’s build an amazing, inspired team.

I believe that together, we can change everything.

In humble gratitude,

Josh del Sol

Woodinville, WA [98072]