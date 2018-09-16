Coyote Hunting Contests Ethics and Legality

Sedona AZ (September 16, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
I’m baffled.
I thought hunters believed animals shouldn’t unnecessarily suffer. I thought this idea was central to their values and tradition. It puzzles me to see every predator hunting facebook page and forum I’ve visited prove the more blood you get in the photo shoot the better, the more they spin around dying on video the better, if the fur flies you better believe there’s a slow motion replay.
Is Game and Fish so desperate for hunter opportunities that they lower the bar and allow coyotes to be killed for cash and prizes? Yes, and they sure do. You can even make a side bet at the upcoming “Santa Slay Coyote Calling Tournament” for smallest dog.
The main argument in favor of killing contests seems to be there’s plenty of them to kill and it’s legal, so why not. If hunters want to shift the focus from ethics to legality that’s fine with me, it proves they’ve abandoned their ethics.
I also thought hunters were educated about the animals they hunt but more radical arguments to justify contests are that coyotes eat calves and fawns, therefore, must be eradicated. They disbelieve their own state biologists who say coyotes mainly eat rodents and killing non-offending coyotes randomly will only result in more of them. Contests can trigger compensatory breeding. Bottom line is killing contests don’t manage or mitigate or prevent, they only result in more coyotes.
Hmmmm. This bodes well for Arizona Game and Fish, doesn’t it. There is no incentive to actually manage coyotes is there.
Arizona needs to ban wildlife killing contests. If you’re an ethical hunter worried about the future of hunting maybe you should stand up for tradition and values. Distance yourself from these contests and do not be silent about it.
Tina Meredith
Phoenix AZ
Tina,
I thought I’d respond to your article on your views on coyote hunting.
I’m sure you’ve seen some unethical behavior online in forums and on Facebook pages. I don’t know where this isn’t the case and these folks that are bloodthirsty and relish animals suffering do not speak for the vast majority of hunters.
Coyotes are hunted for several reasons but the most important one is population management. What you may or may not be aware of is coyotes do not have natural predators through most of their range. When you add the fact that 60 to 90% of coyote females produce litters of 4 to 6 pups annually you could see how that adds up.
Coyote hunting contests while on the surface appear unsportsmanlike to the average citizen are far from it. Most of these contests self impose rules to keep a level playing field between participants. Not a single one of them advocate breaking Game & Fish rules. Most contests would ban you from participating for life if you are found to have broken game and fish laws.
As far as cash and prizes go, the reduction in overall hunting participation in many western states is down. Many feel the best way to get people to come out is to incentivize participation. It is done everywhere in society. From potlucks at a church events to free samples at the Costco. It is just another tool being used to attract more participation.
The fact is that trapping used to be an effective tool to keep coyotes wary of people and their populations under control. Many of the same groups advocating for the end of coyote hunting contests are the same groups that have severely limited or banned trapping all over the US. All you have to do is look to California as the shining example where coyote attacks on people lead the nation in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Years of reduced participation and increased regulation and an all out ban on effective traps has led us down this path.
Please don’t become prejudiced towards an entire group of people simply because of a handful of keyboard warriors.
Speaking of ethics. I thought people who read this should be aware you have spoken at Tempe council meetings advocating the ban on sales of kittens and puppies from stores and breeders unless they were obtained from shelters. Where, without proof you accused pet shops and breeders of being puppy mills and unethical?
Tina, be fair and admit you are a member of animal rights group Humane Society of the US. All anyone has to do is Google search your name to find out for themselves.
Why? Doesn’t everyone realize that is what they – the coyote killers – want? More Coyotes? Even if they are weaker and more prone to target practice, morbidity and mortality?
“I also thought hunters were educated about the animals they hunt but more radical arguments to justify contests are that coyotes eat calves and fawns, therefore, must be eradicated. They disbelieve their own state biologists who say coyotes mainly eat rodents and killing non-offending coyotes randomly will only result in more of them. Contests can trigger compensatory breeding. Bottom line is killing contests don’t manage or mitigate or prevent, they only result in more coyotes.”
Killing contests like this are an abomination, and should be outlawed in Arizona. It’s an embarrassment that Arizona Game and Fish takes a “neutral” position on such a bloody “sport”.
This letter makes a good point. Where are all the so-called “ethical” hunters?
A person who goes out to kill wildlife in large numbers, when it has nothing to do with his own personal survival, then uses cued up recycled justifications to try to sell his mass murder as a public service is, simply put, a sociopath. The people who support his actions, are no better.
Tina, you nailed it! THANK YOU for writing this excellent piece. I hope the ones who need to read it, read it, and then think about following science and ethics, instead of testosterone.