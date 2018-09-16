Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Coyote Hunting Contests Ethics and Legality

Sedona AZ (September 16, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

I’m baffled.

I thought hunters believed animals shouldn’t unnecessarily suffer. I thought this idea was central to their values and tradition. It puzzles me to see every predator hunting facebook page and forum I’ve visited prove the more blood you get in the photo shoot the better, the more they spin around dying on video the better, if the fur flies you better believe there’s a slow motion replay.

Is Game and Fish so desperate for hunter opportunities that they lower the bar and allow coyotes to be killed for cash and prizes? Yes, and they sure do. You can even make a side bet at the upcoming “Santa Slay Coyote Calling Tournament” for smallest dog.

The main argument in favor of killing contests seems to be there’s plenty of them to kill and it’s legal, so why not. If hunters want to shift the focus from ethics to legality that’s fine with me, it proves they’ve abandoned their ethics.

I also thought hunters were educated about the animals they hunt but more radical arguments to justify contests are that coyotes eat calves and fawns, therefore, must be eradicated. They disbelieve their own state biologists who say coyotes mainly eat rodents and killing non-offending coyotes randomly will only result in more of them. Contests can trigger compensatory breeding. Bottom line is killing contests don’t manage or mitigate or prevent, they only result in more coyotes.

Hmmmm. This bodes well for Arizona Game and Fish, doesn’t it. There is no incentive to actually manage coyotes is there.

Arizona needs to ban wildlife killing contests. If you’re an ethical hunter worried about the future of hunting maybe you should stand up for tradition and values. Distance yourself from these contests and do not be silent about it.

Tina Meredith

Phoenix AZ