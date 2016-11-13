Home » Community » County National Adoption Day

Sedona AZ (November 13, 2016) – The Yavapai Superior Court will be participating in National Adoption Day this Saturday, November 19, 2016, at the Juvenile Justice Center at 1100 Prescott Lakes Parkway, Prescott. Adoptions begin at 10:00 a.m. and the event is expected to conclude about 12:30 in the afternoon.

This is a very exciting time for children and families alike and one of the few happy times for those who have to appear in court.

Those with questions may contact Shelly J. Bacon, Deputy Court Administrator, Yavapai Superior Court, Prescott, at 928-771-3168.