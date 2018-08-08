Home » Community » Cottonwood House Fire Caused by Lightning

Sedona AZ (August 8, 2018) – At 1:45 a.m. today, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a house fire in the 1700 block of South Contention Lane. When the first deputy arrived, Verde Valley Fire District personnel were on-scene working to extinguish the fire. The 83-year-old homeowner told deputies she was asleep and awoke to a loud lightning strike. She remained in bed and a few moments later heard someone knocking on her windows telling her that the house was on fire. She grabbed her dog and escaped to safety.

Deputies spoke with the neighbor across the street. He also heard the lightning strike and, after going outside, saw that his neighbor’s home was on fire. He ran across the street to notify her, and escorted her to safety while calling 911.

The homeowner contacted a family friend and obtained a place to stay.

Verde Valley Fire Chief Nazih Hazime issued the following statement regarding this incident: “Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home. Battalion 3 established incident command and upgraded the assignment to working fire protocol. Verde Valley Fire crews with the help of Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department crews made a fast interior offensive attack on the fire, stopping any more structural loss and gaining fire control. Fire crews were then able to transition into salvage and overhaul activities and tried to cover the homeowner’s property to prevent further damage. Verde Valley Fire was assisted by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, YCSO, and ACT.”

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or www.ycsoaz.gov.